Rafael Nadal criticizes today’s tennis, the game is evolving, but in what direction?

In an interview during his South American tour, Rafael Nadal revealed that he doesn’t really like the way the game is played these days. Rafa analyzed: “In the past, points were prepared more precisely and the right ball was expected to attack. Not all shots were pushed to the max, as more importance was placed on strategy. Nowadays there are no more transition shots, all balls are hit to make the winner. I’m not saying anything should be changed, but I’m not a fan of these types of games. I would like to see tennis offering more solutions as well as more diversified playing styles. Because of the balls and how the courts are made, the players all have a similar style. The speed with which the game is played does not allow any other tactics to be used. Only on red clay there is a little more time to think.” Is Rafa right to criticize the current way of playing? Tennis is evolving compared to 20 years ago. But it is an evolution that people may not like. It happens during the end of the Pete Sampras era. more muscle, more strength, less talent, strategies reserved for athletic ability. And the strongholds are gone or are going away. Who is left to defend the old tennis? Is it destined to be overrun by the past? Rafael’s season Nadal had an excellent season, bolstered by victories at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. The Spanish champion thus lifted himself to 22 Grand Slams, surpassing Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time rankings. Thanks to the therapies of Dr. Cotorro, the former world number 1 managed to ease the pain in his foot and also showed excellent tennis at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old from Manacor pushed through to the semi-finals in London, but a ruptured abdomen prevented him from taking the field against Nick Kyrgios. That injury proved more serious than expected and also determined his approach to the US Open, where Rafa failed to progress beyond the round of 16 (beaten in four sets by Frances Tiafoe). The last part of the season was very disappointing for the Iberian, knocked out on his debut in Paris-Bercy and not through the group stage at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Editors_Thoughts/124813/rafael-nadal-criticizes-today-s-tennis-the-game-is-evolving-but-in-what-direction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos