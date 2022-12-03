Sports
Karlsson is healthy again and producing at top level with Sharks
He deserved it.
The San Jose Sharks defenseman is on track for what would be the best statistical season of his NHL career and is among the early frontrunners for the Norris Trophy, the award he won in 2012 and 2015 when he was named the top defenseman of the League. The 32-year-old leads NHL defensemen with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 26 games and is on track to finish with 100 points.
What was the key to its resurgence? Why has he been able to reach these heights again after struggling (at least by his standards) in recent seasons?
When NHL.com asked those questions as he walked to the Sharks bus on Wednesday after a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, he burst into a wry smile.
“Because I am,” he said confidently. “Because this is the player I am. Because that’s how I play. Because that’s how I should play.”
It’s the way we’ve all seen him play before, especially during his days with the Ottawa Senators. Karlsson played his first nine NHL seasons in Canada’s capital, winning the Norris Trophy twice and recording an NHL career high of 82 points (16 goals, 66 assists) in 2015/16.
He’ll be back in Ottawa on Saturday when the Sharks play the Senators at the Canadian Tire Center (7 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, TVAS2, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW), where he wowed fans so many times between 2009 and 2018.
“Physically I’m in a good place where I think I can still do the things I did in my 20s,” said Karlsson.
It’s been a tough journey back to this point due to several injuries. When asked how he managed to overcome them, he chuckled.
“If I had known, I would have done it sooner,” he said. “I’ve been feeling good for a while, and it’s obviously clicking a little bit more now.”
It’s about time, given what he’s been through.
Last season he underwent surgery for a muscle tear in his forearm. That came on the heels of a broken thumb in 2020-2021.
In 2017, doctors removed part of his ankle and replaced it with an artificial tendon, a procedure that affected his skates. Also keep in mind that his Achilles tendon was severed by the skate of Matt Cooke of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2013, an accident that left him concerned about his ability to skate with the same smoothness again.
Video: [email protected]: Karlsson scores 11th of season in 3rd period
With Karlsson one season away from unlimited free pick, the Senators traded him and forwarded Francis Perron to the Sharks on September 13, 2018, ahead of forwards Chris Tierney and Rudolph Bazerdefender Dylan De Melothe rights to unsigned forward Joshua Norris, a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (forward Tim Stutzle), a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, and two conditional draft picks.
He signed an eight-year contract with San Jose on June 17, 2019, but his first four seasons with the Sharks were plagued by injuries. In his first four seasons, he has missed 79 games, including 31 last season.
But now that he’s healthy, he’s on track to become the first NHL defenseman to record 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch had 102 with the New York Rangers in 1991-92.
First-year Sharks coach David Quinn understands that Karlsson’s body has taken a beating over the years, but said he appears to be in excellent health these days.
“I think Erik is at a different point in his career,” said Quinn. “He’s 32 and it’s been a frustrating three years for him for various reasons.
“I had a good feeling when he came into camp, he had a different mentality, because of his health. He was excited about the year, he took on new responsibilities, especially because of the way the roster has been here over the last three years has taken shape. four months. He’s embraced it and you see another Norris Trophy-winning defenseman.”
Shark Captain Logan Couture is impressed by what he has seen.
“Everyone gets injured in this game,” Couture said. “It’s a physical sport. It’s a grueling season.
“He’s worked really hard to get himself ready for this season. I don’t know if it’s revenge on anything. I think it’s just a proud player who wants to show himself and his teammates that he can be a dominant player in the League. what he does.”
With the Sharks in full rebuild mode, first-year general manager Mike Grier has said he will listen to trade offers for Karlsson, who has four seasons left after this season with a contract that expires when he is 37 and has a no-trade clause . .
Karlsson said he will leave the business details to the front desk. For the foreseeable future, he says he’s happy in San Jose. Either way, wherever he plays, his legacy will be defined by his ability to stay healthy.
Can he do that for the rest of his deal?
“If I had answers to those questions, I would have done it every year and every summer,” said Karlsson. “It’s a reaction sport. I find that the more you try to master it, the less you do.
“I had a good summer this year. I went back to Sweden, I saw my family that I haven’t seen in a while. I have to take my kids there.
“My life in general is just really good at the moment. I’m in a good routine. Maybe that’s been good for me.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/erik-karlsson-healthy-again-producing-at-elite-rate-with-san-jose/c-338307072
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Karlsson is healthy again and producing at top level with Sharks
- Lululemon Cyber Monday Specials: Shop Leggings, Hoodies & Bras
- Heart attack deaths spike at Christmas, New Year, experts warn
- Aligning Indonesia’s Olympic bid with its 2045 vision – Academia
- Marvels Midnight Suns Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor
- The LGBTQ+ Center raises awareness of the state’s ongoing HIV crisis. WVU News
- Wall Street ends mixed after strong payroll and employment data
- Tech layoffs may not bode ill for the U.S. economy as a whole
- Las Cruces Recognizes World AIDS Day and Millions Affected by Virus
- Famous Indian Actors and Cricketers Driving Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV
- Rafael Nadal criticizes today’s tennis, the game is evolving, but in what direction?
- Alcohol and Cancer Risk: Most Americans Don’t Know