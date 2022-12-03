Karlsson is healthy again and producing at top level with Sharks

He deserved it.

The San Jose Sharks defenseman is on track for what would be the best statistical season of his NHL career and is among the early frontrunners for the Norris Trophy, the award he won in 2012 and 2015 when he was named the top defenseman of the League. The 32-year-old leads NHL defensemen with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 26 games and is on track to finish with 100 points.

What was the key to its resurgence? Why has he been able to reach these heights again after struggling (at least by his standards) in recent seasons?

When NHL.com asked those questions as he walked to the Sharks bus on Wednesday after a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, he burst into a wry smile.

“Because I am,” he said confidently. “Because this is the player I am. Because that’s how I play. Because that’s how I should play.”

It’s the way we’ve all seen him play before, especially during his days with the Ottawa Senators. Karlsson played his first nine NHL seasons in Canada’s capital, winning the Norris Trophy twice and recording an NHL career high of 82 points (16 goals, 66 assists) in 2015/16.

He’ll be back in Ottawa on Saturday when the Sharks play the Senators at the Canadian Tire Center (7 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, TVAS2, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW), where he wowed fans so many times between 2009 and 2018.

“Physically I’m in a good place where I think I can still do the things I did in my 20s,” said Karlsson.

It’s been a tough journey back to this point due to several injuries. When asked how he managed to overcome them, he chuckled.

“If I had known, I would have done it sooner,” he said. “I’ve been feeling good for a while, and it’s obviously clicking a little bit more now.”

It’s about time, given what he’s been through.

Last season he underwent surgery for a muscle tear in his forearm. That came on the heels of a broken thumb in 2020-2021.

In 2017, doctors removed part of his ankle and replaced it with an artificial tendon, a procedure that affected his skates. Also keep in mind that his Achilles tendon was severed by the skate of Matt Cooke of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2013, an accident that left him concerned about his ability to skate with the same smoothness again.

With Karlsson one season away from unlimited free pick, the Senators traded him and forwarded Francis Perron to the Sharks on September 13, 2018, ahead of forwards Chris Tierney and Rudolph Bazerdefender Dylan De Melothe rights to unsigned forward Joshua Norris, a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (forward Tim Stutzle), a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, and two conditional draft picks.

He signed an eight-year contract with San Jose on June 17, 2019, but his first four seasons with the Sharks were plagued by injuries. In his first four seasons, he has missed 79 games, including 31 last season.

But now that he’s healthy, he’s on track to become the first NHL defenseman to record 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch had 102 with the New York Rangers in 1991-92.

First-year Sharks coach David Quinn understands that Karlsson’s body has taken a beating over the years, but said he appears to be in excellent health these days.

“I think Erik is at a different point in his career,” said Quinn. “He’s 32 and it’s been a frustrating three years for him for various reasons.

“I had a good feeling when he came into camp, he had a different mentality, because of his health. He was excited about the year, he took on new responsibilities, especially because of the way the roster has been here over the last three years has taken shape. four months. He’s embraced it and you see another Norris Trophy-winning defenseman.”

Shark Captain Logan Couture is impressed by what he has seen.

“Everyone gets injured in this game,” Couture said. “It’s a physical sport. It’s a grueling season.

“He’s worked really hard to get himself ready for this season. I don’t know if it’s revenge on anything. I think it’s just a proud player who wants to show himself and his teammates that he can be a dominant player in the League. what he does.”

With the Sharks in full rebuild mode, first-year general manager Mike Grier has said he will listen to trade offers for Karlsson, who has four seasons left after this season with a contract that expires when he is 37 and has a no-trade clause . .

Karlsson said he will leave the business details to the front desk. For the foreseeable future, he says he’s happy in San Jose. Either way, wherever he plays, his legacy will be defined by his ability to stay healthy.

Can he do that for the rest of his deal?

“If I had answers to those questions, I would have done it every year and every summer,” said Karlsson. “It’s a reaction sport. I find that the more you try to master it, the less you do.

“I had a good summer this year. I went back to Sweden, I saw my family that I haven’t seen in a while. I have to take my kids there.

“My life in general is just really good at the moment. I’m in a good routine. Maybe that’s been good for me.”