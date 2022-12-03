Liu, Achanta elected chairmen of the ITTF Athletes Commission





China’s Liu Shiwen and India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta have been elected joint chairmen of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Athletes Commission ahead of the ITTF summit in Amman, Jordan on Friday. It is the first time that the ITTF Athletes’ Commission has elected two chairmen – one woman and one man – to lead the body, which is considered the voice of table tennis athletes in the federation. “Having strong, diverse voices for our athletes is so important to keeping our federation in charge of keeping athletes at the heart of the sports movement,” said ITTF President Petra Sorling. Liu, 31, was part of China’s gold medal winning team at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and won silver in mixed doubles in Tokyo 2020. She also won the women’s singles title at the Budapest 2019 World Championships, 13 titles in the singles on the ITTF World Championship Tour and the Women’s World Cup five times. Achanta, 40, made his mark on the international scene when he won the men’s singles title at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games. In total, he has seven gold, three silver and three bronze medals to his credit at the Games. Both Achanta and Liu become members of the ITTF Executive Committee. Together with South Korean Ryu Seung-min, the First Vice-President of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, they represent the voice of the athletes. The two chairmen will attend their first Executive Committee meeting, while all members of the Athlete Committee will participate in the first-ever ITTF Summit in Amman. In addition to the election of Achanta and Liu, the Athletes Commission elected two deputy chairmen Stefan Fegerl and Elizabeta Samara. Like the two chairmen, a male athlete and a female athlete were elected to ensure gender equality at the highest levels of the commission. The other members of the Athlete Committee are Omar Assar, Ingela Lundback, Jon Persson, Daniely Rios, Melissa Tapper and Kelly Van Zon.

