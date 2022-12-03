Sports
Ricky Ponting in hospital: Australian cricketing legend taken to hospital after health problems during first Test
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been taken to hospital in Perth after feeling unwell.
Ponting was at Optus Stadium on Friday to give his Seven Network commentary during the first Test against the West Indies when he began to feel unwell.
The 47-year-old left the stadium around lunchtime and went to the Royal Perth Hospital as a precaution.
Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not comment for the remainder of today’s coverage, a Seven spokesperson said.
It was later revealed by 7NEWS Perth that Ponting’s former teammate Justin Langer helped him through the scare.
Langer, who also provides commentary for Channel 7, knew a doctor on the scene who gave Ponting a try before recommending the cricketing legend go to hospital for a check-up.
He is already feeling better and is expected to leave the hospital later in the evening.
Ponting is a legend of Australian cricket having taken 168 Tests and 375 ODIs during his glittering career.
Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc ripped through the West Indies middle order as the tourists were dismissed for 283 late on day three of the first Test, leaving Australia on the front foot with a first innings lead of 315 runs.
After only five wickets fell during the first seven sessions at Perths Optus Stadium, it looked like Australia would have a long battle ahead of them to force a result.
Captain Pat Cummins claimed his 200th test wicket when he got the main scalp from Kraig Brathwaite on 64 before also clearing the tail to finish 3-34.
But it was Starcs 3-51 that did the most damage, claiming one scalp in Friday’s middle session and then two with the second new ball to turn the game around.
Cummins then made the call not to enforce the follow-up, keen to give his bowlers a rest with four Tests ahead of them this summer and little respite between them.
It means Australia will likely try to pop for the first few hours on Saturday before giving themselves enough time to eject the tourists again.
But for the first half of Friday’s game, it looked like the road ahead was going to get much harder for Australia.
With the West Indies 1-159 replying to Australia’s 4(Dec)-598 and Brathwaite-looking set, it took a peach of a delivery from Cummins to shift momentum.
In scenes reminiscent of his famous ball to bowl to Joe Root in Manchester three years ago, Cummins swung the ball in and straightened it just slightly from the seam to take the top of Brathwaites off the stump.
Then Starc took over.
The southpaw dismissed Kyle Mayers three overs later when he clipped a ball back through the southpaw.
Brought back with the second new ball after tea, he pinned Blackwood lbw at 36 when he swung one back into the right-handed front cushion.
It caused a 6-38 collapse, with Starc also getting the next when he swung a ball back between the bat and the kissing of a hard-swinging Joshua da Silva at zero.
Nathan Lyon took 2-61 while Cameron Green took a late wicket to put Shamarh Brooks behind.
Brooks had only been brought into the match as a concussion replacement for Nkrumah Bonner, who was hit in the helmet by a green bouncer in the first session.
Hazlewood also bowled better than his 1-53 figures suggested, as all of Australia’s fast could be accused of being marginally short on day two.
He regularly beat the lead in Friday’s opening session, but only caught it once when he caught Tagenarine Chanderpaul at first slip for 51 to close out his debut innings.
The right arm also thought he had Jason Holder lbw on six before TV referee Kumar Dharmasena ruled a noise on Snicko was an inside edge.
Holder took advantage and later beat Lyon for six before the offspinner had him caught brilliantly by David Warner by leg slip on 27.
– with AAP
