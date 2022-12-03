Tennis Courts… – Los Alamos Reporter

BY GREG AND ANDREA CUNNINGHAM

BOB NOLEN

SERGEY KURENNOV

DAVID RUTHERFORD

NICOLA LIER

Board of Directors

Los Alamos tennis club

LEM O’NEAL

Los Alamos Pickleball Club

The proposed new 8 tennis court complex at Overlook Park, which the Parks and Rec Board recently voted to hand over to the County Council for consideration, may raise questions from some citizens, such as why now? or why do we need more tennis courts? or what about pickleball? or why is Overlook Park the right place?. Hopefully this letter can answer those questions and provide some background information to explain the proposal. We are blessed with a variety of sporting activities in the city and engaged community members who participate in them. Many tennis and pickleball players routinely support others in the community in their efforts to improve recreational opportunities in the city, asking the rest of the community to support us now.

Why now?

In general, our community tennis courts were established over 50 years ago when the game was aimed at getting people together for friendly matches in their neighbourhood. However, as times changed and organized play (leagues, high school teams, etc.) needed more fields in the same location, this project was proposed to the Council more than 15 years ago. As of 2008, a proposal was submitted for a Capital Improvement Project (CIP) to build additional courts at Mesa Courts (behind the football stadium) or Urban Park. Both options were rejected by the neighborhoods and another CIP proposal was made in 2010 to build a new complex on the golf course. This proposal failed because the golf course did not want to dedicate their land to tennis. In 2016, the idea of ​​a tennis complex was brought up again by the Council as recreation was widely discussed and money set aside for analysis. The county and schools collaborated on this project, as the high school team would also be using the facility.

Although the project has been tackled at various times since 2016, it has been continuously on the back burner for the past 8 years. Meanwhile, maintenance on the courts was postponed pending decisions on a new tennis complex, although it was planned that the surface would be resurfaced every 5 years. With the exception of Urban Park (which has resurfaced and cracked again in the past 5 years), most of the current neighborhood courts are in serious disrepair, with numerous cracks, craters, and chips marring the surfaces.

In the spring of 2022, the project came back for consideration. A site and project cost study was conducted with a final recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Board to be submitted to the County Council for consideration. Basically, this project has been over 15 years in the making and hundreds of community members have provided input over the years.

Why do we need more tennis courts?

Tennis has evolved into organized team play and a greater number of courts in one location is needed to accommodate matches and tournaments. First, the NMAA (New Mexico Athletic Association – interscholastic governing body) high school program requires it to have 8 courts in one location to host their district tournament. Los Alamos has a maximum of 4 courses in one location (4 in Urban Park and 4 in Mesa, behind Sullivan’s field). Again, due to logistical issues, NMAA mandates if the courts are placed next to each other, it is not possible to go back and forth to two different locations. The last time Los Alamos hosted was 10 years ago when they borrowed a high school in Santa Fe to use their tennis courts.

Think about it, our home tournament was held at a rival school an hour away because we didn’t have the facilities. As far as we know, tennis is the only sport that another school has to borrow to host. Imagine if our football team had to borrow a stadium to play.

Second, adult competitive tennis, which also has a long and successful history in Los Alamos as part of the United States Tennis Association (USTA), requires 5 courts to hold a team match. Since we only have 4 lanes in one location, one of us has to drive an out of town competitor to another lane for the fifth game. There is no other facility in northern New Mexico (private or public) where teams are required to do this before a USTA game. Los Alamos has fielded USTA teams in the 18 & Over and 40 & Over, Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Doubles categories, across multiple levels of competition and these competitions run most of the year except December-January.

Because most Los Alamos courses were built on poor foundations in the 1950s, without the benefit of post-tensioned surfaces that allow a course to last 10 years or more without needing to be resurfaced, our existing courts need way too much. reappear frequently. In Los Alamos, mainly due to deferred maintenance, virtually every course still has cracks, which do not appear until a few years after surfacing. The poor condition of the courses is again unique to Los Alamos and can only be remedied with new courses using modern construction principles. In addition, the existing facilities at Los Alamos do not have court dividers, year-round windbreaks, shaded seating for players, or a facility to receive guests, which almost every other facility (public and private) in northern New Mexico has.

What about Pickleball?

Pickleball has been featured in the national news as the nation’s fastest growing sport for two consecutive years. Most municipalities have already recognized this public need and have built dedicated indoor and outdoor pickleball facilities. Some have already doubled their initial investment and built a second facility because of the huge success of their first year.

Pickleball now exists in Los Alamos due to facility sharing. Currently, the pickle ballers must temporarily tape their lines and use temporary nets every time they want to play. Due to the differences in lines, networks and space considerations, continued shared use of facilities is not a reasonable long-term solution. Currently, there are no dedicated pickleball facilities in Los Alamos, nor pickleball provisions in the CIP plans for outdoor courts or shared gymnasiums.

The Los Alamos Tennis Club is teaming up with the up and coming Los Alamos Pickleball Club to discuss this project and both parties enjoy both sports! Now is the perfect time to invest in new tournament-grade tennis courts that allow existing groups of tennis courts to be reasonably repurposed for tournament-grade pickleball. A new tennis complex will allow select existing courts in White Rock and Los Alamos to be renovated and dedicated to pickleball, which due to the smaller size of the pickleball court, three tennis courts in Pinon would be eight pickleball courts, and the two tennis courts are now North Mesa can accommodate six pickleball fields. These new tennis courts and existing court conversions could reasonably create tournament quality and adequate recreational playing opportunities for both tennis and pickleball players.

Why is Overlook Park the right place?

As previously indicated, the initial idea of ​​adding courts to either the Mesa or Urban Park courts was rejected by those neighborhoods in 2008 and again in 2016. Last spring, there was a joint session of LAPS and County Council to create a tournament-grade facility to be located in Mesa, North Mesa, Overlook, or Urban, but that discussion soon ruled out Mesa and Urban courts due to historical objections from those neighborhoods. Overlook and North Mesa were then the only locations considered for development. Overlook was chosen primarily because it offers a milder climate than Los Alamos. The milder climate extends the useful play/practice season, which begins in February and ends in November for both the schools and the USTA. Many players have shoveled snow from the Urban courts for the teams to practice as the first games of the season are in February. Overlook Park has higher temperatures and less precipitation, as well as much less wind than North Mesa.

As this project (hopefully) progresses, the tennis community is asking for support from the Parks and Recreation Board, the Council, and the community at large. During Covid times, tennis was one of the few sports approved by the CDC, and the courts were generally filled with families, former players, and new players looking for some fun and exercise. If you are interested in participating in tennis or pickleball or have additional questions about the proposed new tennis complex, please email [email protected] for tennis, or for pickleball at pickleballbrackets.com (and search for Los Alamos to find you to register).

**Los Alamos Tennis and Pickleball Clubs are loosely organized groups of volunteer coordinators and players, with no affiliation to Los Alamos County or physical location.