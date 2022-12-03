Table tennis a beacon of hope :: Mmegi Online



All is not lost, however, as some codes, such as the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA), are like stars shining in the dark. At the beginning of the current financial year, the BTTA was promoted under the tier system, where sports codes allocate funds based on their performance. The association has been promoted from level four to level two. The association continues to prove they are a beacon of hope in the chaotic instability that engulfs the sport. BTTA Chairman Kudzanani Motswagole and the Executive Committee were mandated to transform table tennis from amateur level to semi-professional level in 2019. Motswagole said the stability prevailing at the BTTA is teamwork between the executive committee, clubs and players. He said that teamwork and hard work are the recipes for stability in the association. He said it is a motivation to be seen in a positive light by the sports management. The BTTA has an established player rating system which will be extended to the BTTA youth team. Players are ranked according to their performance and these results are published after each tournament. We managed to turn the association around and improve our governance issues. We currently use e-commerce for our registrations and award ceremonies. We no longer carry cash with us and that is an achievement. Every month we run a tournament with a minimum prize pool of P3,000 and that’s enough to survive. That helped us a lot, he said.

