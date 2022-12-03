Ashleigh Barty is ‘honored’ as she battles Nick Kyrgios for the prestigious Australian tennis award







Retired Ashleigh Barty and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios are on a list of seven players nominated for Australia’s Newcombe Medal. Former world No. 1 Barty is looking to win the award for a fifth consecutive year and this year’s nomination stems from her glorious campaign on home soil at the start of the 2022 season. She started the year in dominant fashion as she won the Adelaide International singles and doubles before becoming a three-time Grand Slam winner after becoming the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open in 44 years. Barty then stunned the sports world when she announced her retirement from tennis in March, while still ranked No. 1 in the world. “It is an honor to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal this year,” said the 26-year-old, who won the award in 2014. “Winning the Australian Open in January is something I am very proud of and it ended up being an incredible way to end my tennis career. “Being able to win in front of my family, friends and the Aussie fans is something I will never forget. I am so grateful for the support I have received throughout my career and I hope I can now contribute to the Australian tennis community in other ways.” Kyrgios has also had an exceptional year, as he won the Australian Open men’s doubles title alongside Thanaski Kokkinakis, while also reaching his first Grand Slam final, finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, and winning the Citi Open singles and doubles titles. The 27-year-old started the year just inside the top 100 and finished as Australia’s No. 1 as he is currently No. 22 in the ATP rankings. “Wimbledon was a highlight this year. There were some really memorable matches,” said Kyrgios. “I think I learned a lot about myself and really developed as a person. I played fantastic tennis, but even more, I made huge strides mentally.” Alex de Minaur is also in the running Helping Australia finish second in the Davis Cup while Matt Ebden, Storm Hunter (née Sanders), Max Purcell and Ajla Tomljanovic are the others competing for the prize. The 23-year-old De Minaur also won the Atlanta Open and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon. “If I had to pick one moment, I think it would probably be my sixth title in Atlanta or make it to the Davis Cup finals at the end of the year and come very close to a Davis Cup title,” said he. said. “It’s been such an amazing year for Australian tennis and I’m just happy to be a small part of it. In the end, it’s great to see such a proud and rich in history country play great tennis and push the boundaries on the world tour.



READ MORE: Ashleigh Barty insists I'm done with tennis and don't expect to see her in the commentary booth

