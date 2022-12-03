UCLA defeats Alabama 3-0 to advance to the Women’s College Cup Finals





Based on each program’s history, this may seem like some sort of mismatch between David and Goliath. But on the field, Alabama has what it takes to make a fascinating game against UCLA. The Crimson Tide has never reached this stage, but after an SEC regular season championship, a program-record 23 wins this season and 76 goals to lead the nation, the Bruins may have the look of the underdog. Leading Alabama is Riley Mattingly Parker, who was named a semifinalist for the Mac Hermann Trophy and set Alabama records with 41 points, 17 goals and seven game winners. Felicia Knox will try to deliver the service to Parker to increase her DI best score of 20 assists. At the back, the Tide can boast another Hermann Trophy semifinalist in Reyna Reyes, who even contributed to the offense and scored the game-winner in overtime in Alabama’s quarterfinal victory over Duke. As the last line of defense, goalkeeper McKinley Crone brings more than 100 games of collegiate football experience between the sticks. On their previous visit to the East Coast, the Bruins had two wins over then No. 2 Duke and then No. 1 North Carolina, each by 2–1 scorelines. The amazing road trip took them to a unanimous No. 1 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches poll, a spot they held for the rest of the regular season. In goal, Lauren Brzykcy has been a constant for UCLA as the only member of the roster remaining from the 2017 and 2019 College Cup teams. She is no stranger to putting on powerful offenses, with games of eight and nine saves to her name this season. On offense, the Bruins have three players who scored at least 20 points in Sunshine Fontes, Reilyn Turner and Lexi Wright. Fontes leads the team with 11 goals and seven assists. Whichever team comes out on top, it will be a first for the coach. Alabama coach Wes Hart is in his eighth season at the helm, but has been steadily moving since taking over. He has previously reached the College Cup as an assistant at Florida State (even winning the 2014 national title), but looks set to win his first College Cup game as head coach. UCLA is led by Margueritte Aozasa, who took over this season after several winning seasons as an assistant at Stanford. She became the first rookie head coach to win Pac-12 Coach of the Year and looks set to begin her College Cup tally against the Crimson Tide.

