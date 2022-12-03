If Asia Cup 2023 is taken away from us, we may withdraw: Ramiz Raja | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: After India’s tough stance against traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and earlier insisting that the tournament be held at the neutral venue, PCB chief Ramiz Raja seems in no mood to to give in to the neighbour’s demands.

Raja has given a brand new twist to the matter saying that Pakistan could consider withdrawing from the 2023 Asia Cup if their tournament hosting rights are revoked due to the Indian team not traveling to their country.

“It’s not like we don’t have hosting rights and we’re begging to host it,” Ramiz told ESPNCricinfo on the sidelines of the Pakistan-England Test in Rawalpindi.

“We won the law scholarship. If India doesn’t come, they wouldn’t come. If the Asia Cup is taken away from Pakistan, we might be the ones to pull out,” he added.

Earlier in October, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made it clear that Team India will not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and said the tournament would be held at a neutral venue.

Raja also issued a warning and threatened to take a tit-for-tat approach saying that if India opts out of the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan next year, Pakistan will not travel to India either to participate in 2023 50-over World Cup.

“Our position is blunt that if they (the Indian team) come we will go to the World Cup, if they don’t come then let them. Let them play without Pakistan. If Pakistan does not participate in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will see it? We will take an aggressive approach, our team shows performance, we beat the biggest corporate cricket team in the world, we played in the final of the T20 World Cup,” said Ramiz. told the Pakistani media.

“I have always said that we need to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket and that will only happen if our team performs well, we did that in T20 World Cup 2021. Beat India, we beat India in Asia Cup, Pakistan cricket team has beaten the board of directors of the billion-dollar economy twice in one year,” he added.

Following Shah’s statement about holding the Asia Cup in a neutral venue, PCB issued a statement saying, “The overall impact of such statements has the potential to split Asian and international cricketing communities and could impact the Pakistan’s visit to India for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.”

(With desk entry)

