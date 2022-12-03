No one saw Drew Pyne’s decision coming. Not now

SOUITH BEND In another time, before college athletics had been robbed of any semblance of sanity, news coming in early Friday afternoon about quarterback Drew Pyne and his immediate divorce from Notre Dame might have come as a surprise.

Brilliant even.

Pyne did what???

Not today. Not in this world that bears so little resemblance to college athletics. Reaction to Pyne’s decision to blacken his football and his eyes and his three seasons of remaining eligibility and find a new place to play? More like a shrug. Like, um, just a Friday afternoon in the go-get-yours world of college football. From college athletics.

The starting quarterback of the number 19 team in the country is about ? Standard stuff today. Guys, just go. Nothing to see here folks, keep moving.

Wasn’t always like that. But that was before college football expanded into the soon-to-be 12-team playoff tournament college footballs version of March Madness. Before Oklahoma and Texas decided it was best to move to the Southeastern Conference. Before UCLA and USC fell hard for the Big Ten.

And long before college football players could earn cars and money and free meals (hello Misson BBQ!) legal for scoring touchdowns and sacking quarterbacks and packing stadiums.

Back before college football became thunder dome, where almost anything goes. And now it does.

Before that, news had broken out that Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, long once the most scrutinized/coveted position in the entire country, had announced on a cold, gray and windy Friday afternoon that his first season as the Irish starter would be his only season as the Irish starter would have been classified as a how so! moment. A where-were-you-then moment.

Instead, it was just another day in the life of college football 2022 and the ever-popular transfer portal. Pyne, who started 10 games and went 8-2 to help pull Notre Dame out of a 0-2 hole, announced in an 88-word social media post that he was looking for a new home as a graduate transfer.

Goodbye, Notre Dame. Hello opportunity.

Pyne is immediately eligible to compete in 2023.

A little after 1 p.m. Friday, Pyne’s social media post effectively ended his career at Notre Dame. At 2 a.m., he might have been cleaning out his facility locker and processing an endless stream of texts from college coaches/coordinators.

Hey, are you around? Call me…

No more filming sessions with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. No more work with the Irish wide receivers. No preparation for the bowl game, wherever the Irish may take it. Stop offering the same down-the-middle responses yawn to questions in media settings. No chance to continue fighting for the starting job with the now healthy Tyler Buchner, the same man who replaced Pyne after two games due to injury, and the eventual transfer addition should be mentioned.

None of that anymore. And if another reminder is needed, no more loyalty in college football. That’s as dead as the Four Horsemen and Rockne. And natural grass at Notre Dame stadium. Sorry, too early?

Loyalty in the game disappeared a long time ago. If you want to go now, just go. Doesn’t matter when, how or why. It is certainly a flawed system of immediate free choice, but it is the current system. Do not wait. Do not work. Find a place you would like and go.

When the going gets tough, the tough go into the portal.

Decision catches the Gug off guard

Notre Dame’s loss underlines that an elite program requires an elite quarterback

While the news of Pyne’s transfer was not That Surprisingly on the outside, a general consensus among us media types covering this Irish football program is that the starting quarterback for 2023 may not even be on campus, there seemed to be a certain shock at the Guglielmino Athletics Complex.

Not many people within the Irish football program saw this unfold as it unfolded on Friday afternoon.

A source close to the Notre Dame football program told the Tribune that no one inside saw this coming.

No one.

At least not now.

Blindsided may be too strong a term for what Pyne’s decision did with the Irish coaching staff, but it’s safe to say that Pyne wasn’t tackled by a defensive end coming off his back, not nearly as hard as this decision the coaches around hit the Gug. Friday afternoon.

Out of left field? This decision probably didn’t even fall in the same ballpark. The same province. Same state. That’s how it was out there. It may take the rest of the weekend for the staff to get their heads together. The starting bowl quarterback is now the former quarterback? How so?

Freeman was noticeably agitated last month as he discussed fifth-year wide receiver Joe Wilkins, Jr.’s decision to transfer so close to the end of the regular season. Pyne’s decision probably won’t sit well with Freeman any time soon.

In some ways, it’s a gut feeling for the head coach, for the program, for everyone.

On Thursday, Pyne and his people supposedly met with the people they needed in the Gug, be it Rees or Freeman or both, for a big picture of the quarterback’s plan heading into 2023.

If Pyne wanted reassurance that he would be named the starter heading into spring training, he didn’t get it. Nor should he. Would Pyne get a fair chance to compete for the runway in the spring? Absolute.

For anyone not mentioned by name, say, All-World tight end Michael Mayer, that’s fair. Runways are not guaranteed. They are earned. Does Pyne have to earn it? Uh, he’s not That good.

When Pyne didn’t get the guarantee he wanted/needed, the transfer was the next/last step. That might be a bit hasty and a bit early. That’s fine. That’s college football 2022. The transfer trains are already running. You have to get on it while/when you can.

Cannot be left at the station, even if that station is Notre Dame.

Welcome to College Football Free Agency. No one knows that better than Notre Dame. A year ago, about this time, Notre Dame learned how loyalty goes or doesn’t go when former head coach Brian Kelly walked away from a program that included tickets to a New Years Six bowl for a 10-year contract and millions of dollars more than he knows what he has to do. do to coach LSU.

Notre Dame football has seemingly cornered the market with the chaos at the start of the season. Last year it was the Kelly circus before Freeman stormed through a locker room door at Notre Dame Stadium to meet/greet his team as the new head coach. This year it’s Pyne who packs up and leaves.

Can’t wait to see what early December 2023 brings.

On Friday, Notre Dame football learned that a lack of loyalty now includes the players. Coaches can leave, and they do. Now players can leave. And they do. It’s better to leave while things are going well and do what’s best for you. You can’t blame Pyne for anything that made this game. He just plays it the way it should be played.

Will play it somewhere else.

