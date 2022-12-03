Sawant and Chauhan to tennis tournament finals





After a blood-curdling semi-final, unseeded Hitesh Chauhan will face Serb Aleksandar Daskalovic in the final match of the MSLTA – ITF Junior Grade 3 U18 Tennis Championships at the Deccan Gymkhana court on Saturday. Chauhan got off to a mediocre start against 17-year-old compatriot Adhirit Awal trailing 5-7 in the first set.

But he soon found his stride in the second set and won the score 7-6(4). However, Awal battled neck-and-neck with Chauhan to extend the third set into a tie-breaker, taking the final set 7-6 (9). “…The first set went away from me because my opponent is a talented athlete, and his game was difficult for me to understand,” said 14-year-old Chauhan from Ludhiana. Chauhan, who trains under Aditya Sachdeva at RoundGlass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh, was pleasantly proud of his first J3 final. He took a J5 title in Gurugram and U16 singles at the Fenesta National Tennis Championships earlier this year. Madhurima Sawant, the third-seeded local girl, will face the seventh-seeded French tennis player, Margot Phanthala, in the final. In doubles, top-seeded combinations Aman Dahiya and Kriish Tyagi scored a 6-2 7-6(3) victory over second-seeded duo Bushan Haobam and Daksh Prasad to claim the boy’s doubles title. Second-seeded Thai duo Kamonwan Yodpetch and Lidia Podgorichani won 6-4, 6-3 against Indian duo Ruma Gaikaiwari and Madhurima Sawant to clinch the title.

