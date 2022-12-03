Trio lead flashes on Cliff Keen’s opening day





Las Vegas, Nev.– Jake Ferry , Kody Komara and Enrique Munguia punched their tickets in Saturday’s final rounds and led the Flashes at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. Jake Ferry struggled its way into the final day of the tournament, going 2-1 on Friday. Seeded seventh, Ferri earned an 18-5 major decision victory over Harvard’s Cole Bayless. Ferri then made his way to the quarter-finals with a 5-3 victory over 10e seeded Jarrett Trombley of NC State. The group held its form and Ferri met Purdue’s second-seeded Matt Ramos and dropped a close 6-2 decision. Ferri faces 12e-seeded Kurt McHenry of Michigan in the wrestling backs on Saturday. Kody Komara punched his ticket to Saturday after going 3-1 on Friday. Komara, seeded ninth, won 11-6 in the opening round against Sacred Heart’s Matt Laurie. Komara met then known foe Alec Hagan of Ohio in the 8-9 game and dropped a 3-2 decision. Komara came back with 7-2 and 10-2 wins to advance to the last eight of the consolation group. Komara will face the six seed, Michigan’s Chance Lamer on Saturday. Like Komara, Munguia went 3-1 on Friday to advance into the weekend. The sophomore was seeded sixth and advanced in the championship with a 5-3 opening round victory over Hofstra’s Jurius Clark. He fell into the wrestling backs after a tough loss to 11-seed, Matt Olguin of Oregon State. The game of the day came next, Munguia trailed 8-1 to Northwestern’s David Ferrante, but stormed back to force extra time and tie the game 11-11. The momentum continued into extra time where a takedown gave him the 13-11 win. He followed that up with a gritty 2-1 victory over Virginia Tech’s Andrew Nicholson to go into the weekend. Top seed Carson Kharchla of Ohio State will be Saturday’s first opponent. Brendon Fenton picked up a pin victory in the first round on Friday, earning a third-period fall to Cal Poly’s Ethan Rotondo. Fenton would lose two more tough matches, after drawing top-seeded Vitali Arujau from Cornell in the second round. Louis Newell went 1-2 at 141 lbs. After dropping a close decision to the seven seed Vince Cornella of Cornell, Newell defeated Cal Baptist’s Edison Alanis 6-1. He then drew another seeded foe, Arizona State’s ninth-seeded Jesse Vazquez, and dropped a hard-fought 4–1 decision. at 157, Aaron Ferguson also went 1-2. Ferguson earned a big decision 9-1 victory over Eric Shindel from Hofstra. He sank into the wrestling backs after a hard-fought 6-1 decision against Purdue’s five seed Kendall Coleman before losing to Columbia’s Cesar Alvan in the third period. Saturday’s action starts at 1 p.m. Eastern / 10 a.m. Pacific. Fans can watch and follow through Flo Wrestling/FloArena, links are available on the wrestling schedule page.

