Stream, how to watch, Perth updates, David Warner

Australian star batsman Marnus Labuschagne has continued his love affair in Perth and is racing to another brilliant century after some early luck on day four of the first Test against the West Indies.

Labuschagne becomes only the eighth cricketer, and third Australian, to score a century and a double ton in the same test, joining Doug Walters and Greg Chappell on the list.

The hosts declared 2-182 at lunchtime on day four, giving the West Indies a target of 498 for victory. Labuschagne was undefeated on 104 with Steve Smith on the other side on 20.

The West Indies are now frustrating the Australians though, reaching 0-73 with Kraigg Brathwaite (39) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (27) on the crease.

During the drinking break in the second session, David Warner said the wicket was not working as expected.

It doesn’t play as many tricks as we thought, Warner said.

If we can keep hitting the stumps as much as possible, hopefully a low will shoot and we might get that chance.

As Australia continued to look for an opening wicket, Kerry OKeeffe said: “They’re sweating on a mistake here in the West Indies, and they’re not making too many.”

Stand-in captain Steve Smith was willing to think outside the box with Pat Cummins missing, and handed the ball to Marnus Labuschagne who bowled mediums instead of leg spin.

This is so totally out of the game plan for Australia, Ian Smith said in commentary.

They thought they might even bat longer than they did, but they didn’t have a bowler anymore, so they thought it was better to bowl earlier because it might take longer, and it turned out to be true.

The Australians are without Cummins as they chase for the 10 wickets needed for victory, with the skipper experiencing quadriceps pain and failing to take the field at the start of the fourth innings.

Pat Cummins has been experiencing mild muscle pain in the right quadriceps, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

He will continue to be supervised by the team’s medical staff and his availability to bowl in the second innings will be assessed on an ongoing basis.

Labuschagne, who has yet to play at Perth Stadium without raising his bat in four innings, was given a gift of life on Saturday morning when he was caught on a no ball.

West Indies speedy Alzarri Joseph thought he had his man after a brilliant early period, when Labuschagne crashed into his helmet from above as the ball exploded in the trench.

But replays showed that no part of Joseph’s foot was behind the line at the point of impact in devastating scenes for the visitors.

He must be thinking, what am I supposed to do right? Fox Cricket commentator Brendan Julian said.

Terrifyingly close, added Australian cricketing legend Adam Gilchrist.

A fine, fine line. It’s the point of first impact, it’s so, so fine, said commentator Isa Gutha.

Incredibly real.

Labuschagne bore the brunt of the West Indies attack in the first session as his edges found gaps to frustrate the tourists.

The 28-year-old now averages a stunning 167.00 at Perth Stadium.

The day in the West Indies turned sour when confirmation came that Kyle Mayers would not bowl this innings due to a shoulder injury, Jayden Seales remains restricted while Kemar Roach left the field after being crippled.

It’s not a good sign (Roach walks away) as he’s a bit of a rock in this attack on the West Indies. He is the experience. He stopped crippled, said commentator Ian Smith.

Despite the injury woes, it was spinner Roston Chase who made his breakthrough by sacking David Warner for 48.

But the wicket just brought in Steve Smith to rejoin Labuschagne and really take the game away from the West Indies.

Now things are getting ugly for the West Indies, Fox Crickets Mark Waugh warned.

Those first 45 minutes when Joseph came in it was survival, now it’s just trying to score every ball.

They certainly stood their ground, the Australians, Mike Hussey added.

Both Smith and Labuschagne opted to strike late in the first session as the lead moved towards 500.

Australian captain Pat Cummins opted not to enforce the follow-on and give his bowlers a rest, but he will need to time the statement properly to give his bowlers enough time to take 10 wickets on days four and five.

TEAMS

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

The West Indies fought hard early in their first innings on Friday, but lost all 10 wickets on day two, including a 6 for 38 late collapse to be all out for 283.

Openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul (51) and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (64) scored the highest for the tourists, but apart from Jermaine Blackwood (36) and Shamarh Brooks (33) there wasn’t much to write home about in the batting order of Western India.

Nkrumah Bonner was forced to retire injured after being hit by a Cameron Green bouncer and was replaced by Brooks.

Cummins took 3 for 34 including his 200th Test wicket to make Australia the first team to field four bowlers with more than 200 Test wickets.

Mitchell Starc moved closer to the 300 mark with 3 for 51, while Nathan Lyon had two and Hazlewood and Green one piece as the bowlers split the spoils.

