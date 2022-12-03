Fyffe defeats BB Comer in 2A title game





AUBURN Class 2A runs via Fyffe. Again. This season, after spending two seasons in Class 3A, the Red Devils returned to the standings where they became an Alabama High School Football dynasty. On Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, they capped off a perfect season with a 40-28 victory over BB Comer in the AHSAA state championship game. Fyffe (15-0) is the only AHSAA team to finish the season undefeated. However, it is nothing new for the Red Devils. They won five state titles between 2014 and 2020, 15-0 each time. Last season, they lost in the quarter-finals to end their bid for a fourth title in a row. They will hope that this season was the start of a new streak. SUPER7:Alabama high school soccer state championship results SUPER7:Sample capsules for Alabama high school title games RECORD Setter:St. James’ KJ Jackson throws AHSAA Super 7 record 5 TD passes, all in one half BB Comer (12-3) had the momentum early on. Kamore Harris ran for a 67-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game and the Tigers defense forced a three-and-out. But Fyffe stormed back and scored three unanswered touchdowns before the first quarter was over. Ryder Gipson batted in the Red Devils’ first runs with a short touchdown, while Brodie Hicks scored the next two. Comer answered on Devin Harvey’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Richard Weed early in the second quarter, but Hicks scored just seconds before halftime. Fyffe started the third quarter with a nearly seven-minute drive that Hicks rounded out to make it 33-16. Tristan Garrett’s touchdown brought the Tigers within two scores before the Red Devils returned to their efficient ground-and-pound offense, culminating in Hicks’ fifth touchdown run. Harris’s touchdown with three minutes to play came too late for Comer. Hicks ran 235 yards on 45 carries. Harris led the way for the Tigers with 180 yards on 20 rushes. Jacob Shames can be reached by email at [email protected], by phone at 334-201-9117, and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

