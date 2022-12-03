New lighting is no longer part of Barton Hill tennis court upgrades in Reston

Improved lighting is no longer a part of upgrades to Reston’s Barton Hill tennis courts.

Reston Association will be the October 26 vote by the Fairfax County Board of Appeals which upheld an earlier position decision to require additional approvals before lighting can be installed in the facility.

Board of Appeals member Daniel Aminoff emphasized that the county’s current ordinance does not specifically state that lighting-related upgrades are considered exceptions to a requirement for a change to Reston’s existing Planned residential community (PRC) plan.

“If the board of trustees had intended to include lights, they would have specifically demarcated that in that case,” Aminoff said.

The board agreed with a county manager that in addition to a site plan, an amendment to the PRC plan is required for the proposed upgrades.

RA had argued that it only needed a sports lighting plan to move forward with 23 LED light towers, which would be 8 meters high. RA also said the approved development plan for the area describes the courts as a recreational area and therefore allows more flexibility in planning.

The project still includes the renovation and replacement of the existing tennis courts. According to RA spokesman Mike Leone, the RA board cut about $381,000 from its budget after the lighting component was dropped.

Leone declined to comment on the association’s decision not to appeal the province’s decision.

The proposal includes renovation of four courts and striping for tennis and pickle ball. RA previously expected the project to be completed by the end of the year, but the new timeline is not finalized at this time.

