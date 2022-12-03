Men’s hockey relieves Clarkson in 6-2 win

A six-goal barrage propelled Princeton to its first home ice win of the 2022-23 season as the Tigers beat Clarkson 6-2 at Hobey Baker Rink. The win sees the Tigers (4-6-0, 3-5-0 ECAC) jump past Clarkson (7-7-0, 3-2-0) to fifth in the ECAC with 10 points.

The win breaks a six-game winless streak against the Golden Knights (0-5-1) since Princeton’s 2-1 victory in overtime to claim the 2018 ECAC Championship in Lake Placid. The six goals scored on Clarkson are the most by a Princeton team since the Tigers scored seven in a 7-1 win over Hobey Baker Rink on 2/23/07 — a span of 34 games.

Six different Tigers lit up the game and 11 skaters had at least one point. Six Tigers Kevin Andersen , Jack Kronin , Brendan Gorman , Ian Murphy , Jayden Sison and Seven Walton recorded two points in the game.

Ethan Pearson made 23 saves for his fourth win of the season.

Jack Kronin scored for the third consecutive game, the first Tiger to do so since Ian Murphy had three last season from February 11-14. Cronin now has five points over his last three games (3g, 2a).

Seven Walton opened the scoring and gave him goals in back-to-back games.

Princeton scored a quick pair towards the end of the first period to build a 2-0 lead. Seven Walton struck first on the power play with 5:35 left in the opening period and fired in a second chance shot from the point after an original offer from Jack Kronin was blocked.

O Captain My Captain! Seven Walton fires one off on the power play to make the Tigers 1-0! pic.twitter.com/chMLKuvMcX Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 3, 2022

The Tigers doubled their lead just 0:44 later via Ian Murphy’s first goal of the season. Kevin Andersen forced a Clarkson wrap down the boards, sending the puck to Jason Ezman who circled the net before playing back to Murphy at the far post for a quick tap and a 2–0 lead after twenty minutes.

The tigers are warming up?? Ian Murphy gets his first goal of the season with an assist from Jason Ezman –his first career point! pic.twitter.com/nzODWvqkqG Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 3, 2022

From the first break, Princeton connected again for two quick goals to take a 4–0 lead.

Jack Kronin scored 2:18 into the period, firing from the slot and going just under the crossbar for his sixth goal of the season with assists to Jayden Sison and Brendan Gorman .

Cro-vechkin for goal? Automatically! Jack Kronin controls it with his skate and goes down! pic.twitter.com/I1pUNbzE31 Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 3, 2022

Less than four minutes later, Joe Berg scored his first goal of the season with a one-timer from deep on the left after a slick pass from Noah de la Durantaye .

Big Berg tackles another Joe Berg scores his first goal of the season as the Tigers continue to extend our lead pic.twitter.com/jynxnFMs95 Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 3, 2022

Clarkson finally found the scoresheet with 1:48 left in the second period and took advantage in transition with a goal from Mathieu Gosselin, the first goal against the Tigers in 98:18 of the game dating back to the end of last game Friday at RIT.

The Golden Knights temporarily closed within two goals on an Anthony Callin goal with 4:00 remaining. However, the fright was short-lived Liam Gorman scored an empty netter with 2:26 remaining to regain the three-goal lead.

Gorms calling game! Liam Gorman close any chance of a comeback with an empty goal pic.twitter.com/7dEeLLiBCj Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 3, 2022

Jayden Sison then cashed in for a 2-on-1 with Brendan Gorman for his first career goal to round out the scoring with 1:40 remaining.

The Jaydawg brings home the W! Jaydon Sison with his first career goal as he ends the evening at Hobey pic.twitter.com/PDzBbcXy4C Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 3, 2022

The Tigers return to action on December 3, hosting St. Lawrence on Future Tigers Night at 7 p.m.