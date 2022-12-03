Ducks after first round sweep – University of Oregon Athletics

The Oregon volleyball team stayed perfect at home this season, tying Friday’s second-longest winning streak in program history, as the Ducks opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a first-round pick from Loyola Marymount in front of 3,474 fans in the Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon advanced to Arkansas in the second round on Saturday night, also at home. The Ducks will bring a spotless 13-0 record to Matthew Knight Arena in that game this season, following Friday’s 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 sweep.

The Ducks have now won 14 consecutive games, one short of the school record set in 1980 and tied win streaks from 2012 and 2010. The UO women won a first-round game for the first time since 2018, putting a first-round draw behind them. round tournament loss to Kansas in three sets last fall.

“We went in confident, ready to go, just really focused on our side of the net,” UO senior Brooke Nuneviller said. “Looking at everyone’s eyes, it was exactly the same (as the regular season), which is so encouraging for us.”

Nuneviller had 13 kills with 11 digs for her 20th double-double of the season, while batting .393. freshman Mimi Colyer also had 13 kills, including six in the deciding third set. Colby Neal added six kills with five blocks for her most productive game since Pac-12 play began, and both Karson Bacon and The glory of Mutiri added five kills each.

“Brooke had a good game and she scored for us early on, and then we got the game with Mimi in the third and she was carrying more of a load there,” said UO coach Matt Ulmer said. “They both had a great attacking game. But again I think what makes us strong is you can’t just lean on one. You really have to respect everyone.”

How it happened: After trailing 3-1 in the opening set, the Ducks ripped off six straight runs to force a timeout on the Lions. Colyer had two kills from the back row during that 6-0 run, and Nuneviller had a kill and a block for a point. A murder through Karson Bacon and another from Neal got the lead to 17-9, and back-to-back kills from Neal and Nuneviller made it 19-10. Three kills in a row by Mutiri, Colyer and Bacon put Oregon up 23-14, and Nuneviller finally finished the set with a kill from the back row.

“Our group is very tough; it’s a very tough group,” said Ulmer. “(Nuneviller) show you, and they all follow suit. I’m just proud of them for how much it means to them, how much it means to them to be good and represent the university the way they do. Just proud of the group.”

LMU scored four straight early in the second set for a 6–5 lead before Oregon equalized with a side out. An ace from Nuneviller put the Ducks in front, and Neal then teamed with Colyer and Mutiri on consecutive blocks to make it Oregon’s run of four. Nuneviller had some typically breath-taking bustle for digs on Oregon’s next two points, and her kill made it 15-12. After LMU rallied inside 16-15, the Ducks scored another four in a row with a back row attack by Colyer, two kills by Neal, and a block by Mutiri and Neal. LMU ended up deflecting the set point four times before Hannah Pukits ended the set with a solo block.

“We’re so blessed to have four great middles,” Ulmer said. “Reagan (Hope) is hurt, but right now we have Karson, Colby and Kiari (Robey), and they’re finally all healthy at the same time. They’re all a little different, which I’ve said before. Colby is just doing a great job with block moves and they were a really fast attack. They tried to work the block a ton. So I thought maybe we didn’t need the attack as much with Kiari, in general what she brings. We needed Colby’s blocking presence more, and boy did she do it and she had some really nice swings too. So that was great to see.”

Colyer had two kills as Oregon took an early 3-1 lead in the third set, and three more as the set went on to earn sideouts after LMU fought for the lead and tried to protect it. But Colyer’s sixth kill in the first half of the set gave Oregon the lead for good 11-10, and with the Ducks up 12-11, they ripped off four in a row to take command. Neal capped off another four-point run with a kill to make it 22-13, and Nuneviller closed out the sweep with her 13th kill of the night.

remarkable: Oregon batted .351 as a team, the fifth-best mark in program history for an NCAA Tournament game. The 1980 team won 15 consecutive games during a 41-16-1 campaign while playing in the Northwest Volleyball League. The 2012 and 2010 teams each started their seasons with 14 consecutive wins, the longest winning streaks in the Pac-10/12 era for the Ducks.

Citable:

OO coach Matt Ulmer about the atmosphere in the arena Friday

“I like the environment. I like the crowd, I like how many fans, how many students we got out; that was really neat. And that was a cool vibe to have for playoffs. Really proud of our group because they are so tough and go ahead and get this thing done right.”

UO redshirt freshman Colby Neal when stepping up when prompted

“I’ve been working every day and we’re all pushing each other really hard (in practice), whether we’re on the A side or the B side. We all just want to make each other better. It was great to have an appeal to was done. And I just wanted to make sure I could do everything I could for the team, whether it was blocking or hitting.’