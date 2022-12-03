Cricket, politics and other games

By Ravi Perera –

For millions of years, humans hunted smaller creatures, gathering what they could, while being hunted by larger predators. And it was only in the last 100,000 years with the emergence of Homo sapiens that human jumped to the top of the food chain.

That spectacular jump from the middle to the top had enormous consequences. Other animals at the top of the pyramid, such as lions and sharks, evolved to that position very gradually over millions of years. Most of the planet’s apex predators are majestic creatures. Millions of years of domination have filled them with self-confidence.

Sapiens, on the other hand, is more of a banana republic dictator. Having been one of the savannah’s underdogs so recently, we are filled with fear and anxiety about our position, which makes us doubly cruel and dangerous. Many historical disasters, from deadly wars to ecological disasters, have resulted from this hasty leap– Sapiens-A Brief History of Humanity–Yuval Noah Harari

Like the country, Sri Lankan sport is in the news more often than not for all the wrong reasons.Athletes who do not meet the standards required to compete internationally, a medal tally well below expectations, so-called national players who routinely depart abroad, inappropriate campaigns for office in sports organizations, domination of the sports administration by well-known cycling dealers and brokers, sports officials who held office for decades to even sexual misadventures are the sad story of our sport.

The recent case of the Sri Lankan cricketer arrested on tour in Australia on charges of assault is just one episode in a long story of the misery befalling our cricket, the only game in which we can claim acceptable prowess with any degree of certainty . Another creation of the British, masterful empire builders and originators of many a sport, cricket is generally confined to Britain and its former colonies. Our prowess at the game has led us to embrace it with a passion, perhaps equal to our other great national fixation, politics.

Although it was not clear at the time, the arrival of the European powers on our shores was the death knell for the political/social systems in which we were trapped nearly two thousand years before. When the British left in 1948, every Sri Lankan had a voice, a representative form of government, written laws, a professional and independent judiciary, free media; all new ideas and concepts. How they performed in the untested soil of the adoptive country is another matter.

To judge our capabilities, we must compare ourselves to other former colonies, taking into account the long time since independence. The general consensus is that we have underperformed those who gain leadership in the new institutions of governance who interpret the system only as an opportunity to further personal aspirations and their family interests, their social DNA has inclined them to work in that direction.

They can imitate the doings of the mother of parliaments, put on the western clothes or speak with a fake accent, but in the end the two will never meet. It is clear that there is a huge discrepancy between the complex requirements of the new systems and the available personnel in this country; men who are sorely lacking in their essential makeup as well as skill and attitude. But then in our parliament we hear a different story, in a strange metatext exercise, some of those who have been around for almost half a century now refer to long-term economic reforms.

Our politics may be a recurring mess, an endless parade of odd ducks and lunatics taking the stage. Every government begins with a loud fanfare, only to end with a wail. Comparative statistics from other countries in the region are very embarrassing and only underline a country’s inability. However, this repeated failure has not diminished the Sri Lankan fixation on politics. Prophets and self-proclaimed doers keep coming out of the woodwork every hour, some doing it countless times.

The fever continues, where the politicians appear, the people throng; open-mouthed, empty. Most TV time is devoted to politics in all its forms.

Sri Lankan sport is no different. We may be unheard of in international football, rugby, netball, athletics or swimming, but in the words of the sports officials, the lion is slowly waking up. If truth be told, no junkets, no bargain deals, or no social climbing for these so-called promoters of sports!

Like many British inventions, cricket is a fascinating game. The peculiar amalgam of rules and requirements allows people who aren’t exactly known for their athleticism, strength, or stamina to still do well, and at least occasionally come out on top. Here again, the truly fortunate, such as Australia or the West Indies, can perform consistently and dominate for decades, but the little guys can also raise and lower the cup in this game of glorious uncertainties.

Sri Lanka’s Limited World Cup victory about three decades ago changed our cricket landscape forever. When real achievements have eluded a country, even an occasional win at a sporting event is glorious. It’s fantasy of course, a nation doesn’t become great by winning a cricket match, nor does it become a sporting powerhouse overnight. But the enthusiasm was overwhelming, self-feeding, we were among the greats of the game!

The game gained semi-religious status overnight, the leading cricketers were honored as demigods and they were celebrated across the country. Their every word was listened to with great attention, and not just on Cricket. If a similar attitude were adopted by a recognized sporting country like Australia, whose sportsmen have repeatedly won world championships, not just in cricket, but in almost every sport, then Australia should rejoice every day. And if they had a culture that supported world-class athletes in parliament, their parliament would be overflowing with sporting talent. As one of the cultures that developed both parliament and the game of cricket, the difference between sport and politics is not a concept Australians grapple with.

Success has many fathers; officials, cheerleaders, coaches, politicians and even shamans claimed that victory in 1996. Even god was called upon, apparently he is a cricket enthusiast, with a penchant for our little island. Despite the country’s desperate economic conditions, money was flowing into the game, and before long there was corruption, unwanted elements in the cricket administration, match fixing, lucrative contracts, players with unexplained wealth; that one win unbalanced the only game that allowed us to compete more or less on even terms, perhaps a case of too much, too soon.

It goes without saying that when a player represents his country abroad, he is also a sporting ambassador. Unlike individual sports, a team player stands or falls with his team. Any controversy involving an individual player will also affect his team.

Understandably, there were different reactions to the incident in Australia. Some condemned the cricketer, some scrupulously avoided expressing an opinion, while another group thought it was their opinion national belief called for them to thrash the alleged female victim and the associated legal process. Since the case is pending in court, we really can’t say much about it right now.

However, this incident opens another dialogue that is much more urgent for our people, especially for the female half of the population: the issue of gender-based violence and the right of women to say no.

In certain societies not so long ago, a female baby was considered a risk, sometimes even destroyed at birth. Girls were more or less a property of theparents, she was closely supervised, schooling was not encouraged, you decided who she married. The girl, barely a teenager, is being married off to become the property of the man who is her husband, her fate now in his hands and that of his family. With improving economic conditions and greater awareness, today there is a global movement for equality and the further empowerment of women. Not only human rights, even animal rights have come into sharp focus. Enlightened jurists and dedicated interest groups are increasingly pushing the boundaries of rights and freedoms, making the world a safer and gentler place for its inhabitants.

These advances have brought new legal concepts such as marital rape. The Supreme Court of India in a recent judgment upheld the concept, essentially consensual sex is defined as rape regardless of whether the parties were married or not. After all, it is her body, in such a case of non-consensual sex within a marriage, that the woman has the right to an abortion. A woman’s right to say no at any stage of intimacy, even with her husband, is now accepted as fundamental to her human dignity. Archaic spirits and barbaric cultures may scoff, but the ship of human rights continues to sail.

While we too have borrowed many of these beautiful concepts from advanced jurisdictions, there is very little public awareness of the issues; our women remain extremely vulnerable at every point. Sexual harassment of women at work, on the road or even at home is distressingly common. Almost daily they are subjected to aggressive propositions, lewd remarks, unwelcome groping or repulsive ogling.

Laws alone cannot protect women unless a deeper sense of human dignity permeates the culture. When the businessman bribes anything and everything, the politician perverts every system, the sports official removes the office of pig, and the athlete all too easily violates his ethics, sexual harassment may sound like a minor offense.

As Professor Harari pointed out, too rapid a jump in status is hard to handle.