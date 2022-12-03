Judge Says State College Area School District Violated Title IX By Failing To Accommodate High School Hockey Players

A judge has found that the State College Area School District violated federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in schools by not providing accommodations to high school students who wanted to play club ice hockey.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann on Thursday ordered a preliminary injunction requiring three girls represented in a lawsuit against the district to be assigned to an ice hockey club team and to create a second team if necessary.

“The great ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky famously said that ‘you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,'” Brann wrote. “However, his citation assumes that everyone has a chance to play, and in this case the plaintiffs have not been given the chance they are given under Title IX.”

SCASD spokesman Chris Rosenblum said the district is still reviewing the decision.

“We are reviewing the court’s decision and the district will evaluate all of its options going forward,” he wrote in an email. “We have always strived to meet the requirements of Title IX by providing equal opportunity to female students, and we will take the necessary steps to continue to deliver on that promise.”

The club’s ice hockey team, which plays in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League, is managed by the Ice Hockey Club, a parent-run booster group, but is chartered and sanctioned by the school district and must employ an academic advisor from SCASD. According to the lawsuit, the district has no formal agreement relinquishing control of the club team to the booster group.

Parents of the three girls filed the lawsuit in August, after at least four female students were among 34 who signed up for the co-ed high school team in April. They informed the ice hockey club and coach at the time that enough players were trying to form a second high school team. They also noted that because a private youth hockey team in the area no longer rostered girls, opportunities for female players would be limited and a second high school club team would be the best option to accommodate them.

After the tryouts, 19 boys were chosen for the final selection, but no girls. The parents again asked about forming a second team, but the president of the club refused, saying that the decision was final because there was not enough ice time available at the Pegula Ice Arena. A representative from Pegula told the parents that the arena would be happy to work on accommodation, but the conversation would need to be initiated by the hockey club.

According to the lawsuit, no girl over the age of 12 was enrolled on a hockey team in the State College area, while boys selected for a club played on as many as three teams.

The parents say they made several attempts with the club and school district officials to form a second team. They informed the club that they had fielded enough players, coaches and separate ice age for a second team without any consequences for the club, but the proposal was said to have been rejected without reason. The club instead allegedly told them that if they wanted to compete for a team in the same league as the State College team, they would have to travel to Altoona to play for a private Catholic school.

School district administrators inquired about a second team, but ultimately determined that the club was controlled by a third party over which they had no control. They also said they were not interested in sponsoring a second team independent of the ice hockey club. Meanwhile, in July, the district announced the formation of a junior high school varsity team for boys who failed to make the high school varsity team.

The parents filed a complaint with the district, and an investigation by the Title IX Coordinator determined that SCASD was sufficiently compliant with the law.

Brann disagreed, writing that while schools have the flexibility in designing sports programs, there was clearly an interest from girls in hockey that the district was not meeting.

“There are no facts to suggest that the district has made any effort to accommodate the interest of female students in alternative or similar ways, for example by allowing female students to practice with the team to learn skills , by inviting the female students to rotate in filling ‘alternative’ spots, holding workshops or coaching sessions at the rink where female students can spend time on the ice,” he wrote. “Instead, the evidence presented shows that the female students were not given a comparable opportunity to play ice hockey at the high school level, while the district was aware of the interest of female students.”

The district argued that it supports the creation of a second high school team if possible, but that the parents’ proposal was logistically unrealistic.

However, Brann wrote that the district did nothing to support a second team and that his argument fails in light of the parents showing they had secured players, coaches and ice time.

“Ignoring the female students’ interest in being housed when they appear to be handing over this responsibility to a parent-run booster club is not supportive; it is the opposite,” he wrote.

The preliminary injunction, Brann wrote, is necessary because the girls will suffer “irreparable harm” from missed opportunities.

“Each passing day deprives them of that opportunity when otherwise they could be out on the ice learning critical skills,” he wrote. “No other form of assistance is sufficient to remedy this damage, and Plaintiffs have sufficiently demonstrated that there are no opportunities available of comparable frequency and quality to the Districts club ice hockey teams in their own backyards, especially in light of the fact that the female student previous team had disbanded. The court regrets that the clock is ticking for plaintiffs and that this damage has accumulated since the beginning of the school year months ago…”

The order prohibits SCASD “from relinquishing its Title IX responsibilities to parent-run booster club organizations” and requires the district to take steps to ensure that the girls are assigned to a club ice hockey team. It orders the district to cease all efforts to block the formation of a second club team and requires SCASD to take immediate steps to recruit and promote female participation in the ice hockey club program.

Brann wrote that he regretted that the matter had escalated to the point where judicial intervention was required.

“For the sake of the well-being of the State College communities, the Court literally and figuratively encourages all players in this case to work together to resolve this issue going forward,” he wrote.