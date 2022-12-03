Bridlington Table Tennis League: Crazy Gang crushes scorpions





Paul Wilkinson grabbed a hat-trick as The Crazy Gang defeated Scorpions 9-0 in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Julian James were all undefeated and are now just five points behind the leaders. Cobras beat a spicy one Pen holders 6-3 thanks to hat-tricks from Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson, but Alan Fumagalli, Ethan Marshall and Rory Bagnall each won in reply. Barracuda moved up to fourth after their 6-3 victory over James Builders. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Caron Holdsworth maxed out for The Crazy Gang Chris Deegan scored a treble, Tony Wigley shot a brace and Phil Parcell claimed one win, but an Evan James double and a Jacob James single gave the Builders third place. Quality service kept their 100% record and extended their lead to 11 points in Division Two as they triumphed 7–2 The Avengers. Kevin Raynor and Paul Senior both reached maximum runs and Dave Brown added a single, but The Avengers moved to fourth place with singles by Vicky Barton and Phil Parcell. Martins Knights stunned promotion-seeking Mad Batters as they took it 5-4 with a brilliant Jon Bell hat-trick and a vital < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Paul Senior scored a treble for Quality Service in Division Two brace by Patrick Tallant. Robert Deegan struck twice and one from Phil Leach and Alan Fumagalli as an answer for Mad Batters. Special mention to Artur Bejer who made an impressive debut for the Knights. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Quality Service’s Kevin Raynor took the maximum in Division Two. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Julian James in action for The Crazy Gang < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Artur Bejer made an impressive debut for Martin’s Knights in Division Two. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Evan James secured a double for Division One side James Builders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/other-sport/bridlington-table-tennis-league-crazy-gang-crush-scorpions-3939324 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos