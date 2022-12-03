Three Semifinalists, Bonus Points Headline Day One Action at CKLV Invitational

Michigan is fourth in the team standings with 75.5 points after day one at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational; NC State leads the team race with 84 points.

Dylan Ragusin (133), Will Levan (157) and Mason Paris (Hwt) all advanced to the semifinals; Ragusin and Parris are past CKLV champions.

Kurt McHenry (145), Good luck Lamber (149) and Matte Fine Silver (174) also live in the wrestlebacks; all three will take a seat for the first time in their careers.

Site: Las Vegas, Nev. (Las Vegas Convention Center)

Event: Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (Day 1 of 2)

rating: 4th place of 33 teams (75.5 points) after Day 1

Next UM event: Saturday, December 3 — at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational – Day 2 (Las Vegas, Nev.), 10 a.m. PST

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan wrestling team reached three spots in the championship semifinals and headlined the first day of competition of the 40th Annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Friday (December 2) at the Las Vegas Vegas Convention Center. With three Wolverines still alive in the consolation group, UM is fourth in the team standings with 75.5 points.

The Wolverines split their quarterfinals in the evening with Dylan Ragusin (133 pounds), Will Levan (157) and Mason Paris (Hwt) all win and advance to the semi-finals. Ragusin and Parris are both former CKLV champions.

Ranked fifth nationally and seeded third, Ragusin earned a 6-1 decision over CSU Bakersfield’s 25th-ranked Chance Rich in the 133-pound quarters with takedowns early in the first period and late in the third and 1:17 in driving time advantage. Ragusin, who won the weight class last year, earned bonus points in both of his morning bouts, including a 16-1 technical fall in the first period in his opening game. He improved to 6-0 this season.

Ranked third and seeded first at 157 pounds, Lewan also racked up a pair of bonus wins in the morning session before taking an 8-2 decision against Appalachian State’s Tommy Askey in the quarterfinals. Lewan scored two takedowns in the first period, added another in the second and drove out the third to finish with a 4:38 time advantage. Also this season he improved to 6-0.

Ranked third and seeded second at heavyweight, Parris cruised to an 8-1 decision over NC State’s 19th ranked Owen Trephan in the quarterfinals with three takedowns and 3:16 in driving time advantage. He earned bonus points in both of his morning games, including a second-period pin (3:35) against Columbia’s Dan Conley in the first round for his 100th career win. He is 11-0 on the season with nine bonus wins.

The Wolverines put up an impressive first session, going 20-4 with a total of 14 bonus wins. Good luck Lamber , like the three semifinalists, earned a pair of bonus wins for 149 pounds in the morning, but dropped an almost 4-1 decision to Arizona State’s fifth-seeded Kyle Parco in the quarterfinals. He bounced back with a quick pin in the first period in the blood round, using a bodylock to throw Kent State’s Kody Komara and catch the fall at 1:01. Lamer also went upper-body in his pin of the first period (2:01) against CSU Bakersfield’s Johnathon Viveros in the first round.

Matte Fine Silver also came back from a loss in the quarterfinals to win big in the blood round and secure a spot on the podium at 184 pounds. Finesilver, in 10th, fell to NC State’s third-ranked Trent Hidlay 7-3 on takedowns in the first and third periods, but rolled to a 15-0 technical fall to Nebraska-Kearney’s Billy Higgins, scoring two takedowns and 10 back points to close out the evening session.

Kurt McHenry posted a 4-1 record at 125 pounds to round out the Wolverine place winners. He dropped an overtime decision to Arizona State’s Richard Figueroa in the second round, but responded with three straight wins in the wrestling backs, including a 7–4 decision over Kent State’s 22nd seed Jake Ferri in the blood round. He scored two takedowns in the first and added another in the second.

Michigan will return to action on Saturday (Dec. 3) for the second and final day of competition at the 2022 Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. UM will hit the mat at 10am PST for the semifinals and advanced wrestling rounds, while the championship finals are scheduled for 3pm PST. All games will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Top 10 teams (after day 1)

1. NC State...............84 2. South Dakota State.....83 3. Nebraska...............80.5 4. MICHIGAN...............75.5 5. Northern Iowa..........64.5 6. Arizona State..........64 7. Ohio State.............62.5 8. Northwestern...........57 9. Cornell................52.5 9. Virginia Tech..........52.5

Michigan Results (Day 1)

Numbers listed are tournament seeds

125 pounds — #12 Kurt McHenry

First Round – Dec. Aiden Lewis (Edinboro), 8-4

Second Round – Dec. by #5 Richard Figueroa (State of Arizona), 7-1 SV

Comfort – technique. fall Oscar Sanchez (Ohio), 3/18 (7:00)

Comfort – Dec. Kyle Gollhofer (Northern Iowa), 6-3

Comfort – Dec. #7 Jake Ferri (State of Kent), 7-4

Comfort – vs. #9 Liam Cronin (Nebraska)

133 pounds — #3 Dylan Ragusin

First round – tech. fall Cody Phelps (Western Wyoming), 16-1 (2:48)

Round Two – Major Dec. Chase Liardi (Hofstra), 11-1

Quarterfinals – Dec. #12 Rich Chance (CSU Bakersfield), 6-1

Semifinals – Vs. #2 Michael McGee (State of Arizona)

141 pounds — #1 Cole Mattin

First Round – Major Dec. Amon Ohl (Edinboro), 16-6

Second Round – Dec. Garrett Kuchan (Air Force), 5-1

Quarterfinals – Pinned by #8 Brock Hardy (Nebraska), 0:39

Comfort – Dec. by #6 Dylan D’Emilio (State of Ohio), 6-2

Eliminated with a 2-2 record

149 pounds — #6 Good luck Lamber

First Round – Pinned Johnathon Viveros (CSU Bakersfield), 2:14

Second round – tech. val Kolby Depron (Bucknell), 19-4 (4:05)

Quarterfinals – Dec. by #3 Kyle Parco (State of Arizona), 4-1

Consolation – Pinned #9 Kody Komara (Kent State), 1:01

Comfort – vs. #7 Jackson Arrington (NC State)

157 pounds — #1 Will Levan

First Round – Major Dec. Briar Reisz (Nebraska-Kearney), 14-4

Round Two – Major Dec. Pawn McClenahan (Cornell), 12-3

Quarterfinals – Dec. Tommy Askey (Appalachian State), 8-2

Semifinals – vs. #4 Kendall Coleman (Purdue)

165 pounds — Zak Mattin

First Round – Major Dec. by #2 Julian Ramirez (Cornell), 11-0

Consolation – Held Holden Andrews (Western Wyoming), 00:40

Comfort – Dec. Aidan Zarrella (Sacred Heart), 6-2

Comfort – Dec. by Giano Petrucelli (Air Force), 6-0

Eliminated with a 2-2 record

174 pounds — #11 Joseph Walker

First Round – Pinned Cael Valencia (State of Arizona), 6:38

Second Round – Dec. by #6 Philip Conigliaro (Harvard), 8-6 SV

Consolation – Pinned John Worthing (Clarion), 2:59

Consolation – Big Dec. Gage Musser (Air Force), 14-3

Comfort – Dec. by #8 Cade Devos (State of South Dakota), 3-1 SV

Eliminated with a 3-2 record

184 pounds — #7 Matte Fine Silver

First Round – Dec. Logan Deacetis (Bucknell), 5-1

Round Two – Major Dec. #10 Jacob Ferreira (Hofstra), 9-1

Quarterfinals – Dec. by #2 Trent Hidlay (NC State), 7-3

Comfort – technique. fall Billy Higgins (Nebraska-Kearney), 15-0

Comfort – vs. #6 Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech)

197 pounds — Brandin Yaatooma

First Round – Dec. Caden Gerlach (Cal Baptist), 10-4

Round Two – Major Dec. by #3 Gavin Hoffman (State of Ohio), 12-3

Comfort – Dec. Javen Jovero (Columbia), 5-2

Withdrew with a 2-1 record

Heavyweight — #2 Mason Paris

First Round – Pinned Dan Conley (Columbia), 3:35

Second round – tech. fall Luke Niemeyer (Bucknell), 18-3 (3:00)

Quarterfinals – Dec. #10 Owen Trephan (NC State), 8-1

Semifinals – vs. #6 Wyatt Hendrickson (Air Force)