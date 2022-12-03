LIVE updates | IND VS BAN, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Litton Das UNVEIL trophy, SEE PIC | Cricket news

Team India will take on Bangladesh in the first of three ODIs at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday (December 3). After skipping the ODIs in New Zealand, the trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are back for Men In Blue. They had decided to rest and recharge their batteries before resuming their duties for India in Bangladesh. Virat would be exciting to watch. He stormed back to form after more than 3 years with a century in the Asia Cup and then hit four fifties in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It would be fascinating to see how they do in the upcoming series.

India are trailing after Mohammed Shami injured his shoulder during the nets ahead of the 1st ODI. He has been replaced in the squad by Umran Malik, who recently made his ODI debut in New Zealand.

On the other hand, Bangladesh had a good rest after the early expulsion in the T20 World Cup. A big blow for them too, as captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out due to injury and Litton Das will lead the side in his absence. Bangladesh will have a point to prove in the home series, especially after their heartbreaking loss in the T20 World Cup not too long ago. Anyway, the rivalry between the two countries is quite strong as fans often get emotional. The IND vs BAN 1st ODI match kicks off on December 4 at 11.30am IST.

