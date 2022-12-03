The scoop – Friday, December 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

UAB: Alex Mortensen will be UAB’s offensive coordinator. More here.

Nebraska: A month before he was Nebraska’s head coach, Matt Rhule made a secret visit to Lincoln.

Indiana: Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad has taken the same job at Indiana, sources tell FootballScoop.

Wisconsin: Luke Fickell’s 7-year contract will total $58.1 million with a school-end buyout of 80 percent of the remainder and an $8 million coach-end buyout through March 31, 2027, according to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today. The language in the contract provides that it will be a continuous contract of 7 years.

State of Arizona: Kenny Dillingham has its offensive coordinator and it’s an FCS head coach. Details here.

Texas state: Texas State has announced GJ Kinne as its new head coach. Kinne will remain with Incarnate Word through the Cardinals’ playoff run; UIW will receive Furman in a Round 2 match tomorrow.

Georgia technology: Sources tell FootballScoop that Scott Wallace, director of football operations, is stepping down and is expected to join CSE in Atlanta. Wallace spent five seasons at Temple before coming to Georgia Tech with Geoff Collins.

East Central (CC – MS): East Central Community College, Decatur, MS is seeking applications for the Volunteer Assistant Broad Receiver Coach/Part-time Student Services Assistant position. Candidate is responsible for coaching his own position on the field and other duties on campus as assigned by the student counselor. This is a 10-month position, including insurance benefits, state pension, housing and meals. Then submit an application via eccc.edu/employment. For questions, please contact Head Coach Jonathan Webster at [email protected]

Stetson (FCS-FL): Stetson University is accepting applications for a Defensive Backs Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. The job description is as follows: Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Assistant Coach is responsible for all administrative and organizational aspects of his job assignment. Preference will be given to candidates who have experience coaching defensive backs and special teams. They will directly supervise all student-athletes playing their assigned position. They must operate within the guidelines of an NCAA Division I non-scholarship football program and within the mission of the university and its philosophy of intercollegiate athletics. They will guide and actively encourage student-athletes to succeed academically, earn a degree, and represent the University with the highest integrity. The coach will assist in the development and management of the defensive game plans and the materials needed to carry them out. The coach is also responsible for recruiting student-athletes, adhering to NCAA, conference, and university regulations regarding recruitment, eligibility standards, and eligibility, monitoring student-athlete academic progress, and assisting in the establishment of effective media relations. Bachelor’s degree required. Interested candidates can send their CV to Brandon Wright at [email protected].

Charlotte: Sources tell FootballScoop that Biff Poggi plans to make Kyle DeVan his new offensive line coach. According to sources, the deal is expected to close early next week.

Augustana (D-II – SD): Attack Coordinator James Schrenk is no longer with the program.

state of Iowa: Sources tell FootballScoop that Matt Campbell is making major personnel changes at Iowa State.

FAU: Tom Herman intends to keep FAU offensive line coach Ed Warinner, Pete Thamel has shared.

On line: Twenty teams are vying for conference titles this weekend, but they all have more than just a trophy at stake. We break down all stakes here.

maroon: An update on Hugh Freeze’s staff.

North Alabama (FCS): Sources shared with FootballScoop last night that Brent Dearmon was on campus and that UNA was trying to reach an agreement with him to become their next head coach.

Wisconsin Lutheran (D-III): Wisconsin Lutheran College, an NCAA Division III member of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has an immediate opening for a defensive GA. Candidates are responsible for coaching a job group, recruiting a geographic area, tearing down/editing films on HUDL, assisting with social media, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Coordinator. Candidate must be committed to upholding the faith-based academic and athletic mission of the college (https://www.wlc.edu/about-wlc/index.html). Programs available are Masters of Arts (36 credits) in: High Performance Instruction, Leadership & Innovation, Instructional Technology, Special Education Leadership, or Transition to a New Career in Teaching. The compensation package includes a $17,500 stipend and daily meals. Bachelor degree required. All candidates must have strong interpersonal skills, be self-motivated and able to work independently. Admission to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Master of Arts in Education graduate program is required and the selected candidate must pass a background check. Please email a cover letter and resume to: Eric Treske – Head Football Coach, Wisconsin Lutheran College, [email protected] The review of applications begins immediately and continues until the vacancy is filled

Freedom: Yesterday we shared that Liberty dialed in their search for Jamey Chadwell. Last night, Pete Thamel shared much of the same thing.

State in southwestern Oklahoma (D-II): SWOSU is seeking candidates for two Defensive Graduate Assistants. This position includes, but is not limited to, assisting with position meetings, conducting drills during practice, assisting on special teams, assisting with recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, student-athlete development and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach, Coordinator and/or position coach. Graduate assistants receive a monthly stipend of $620 and 9 paid hours of Graduate classes. Meals and accommodation are not provided. Applicant must be accepted into a SWOSU graduate program and register for classes in Spring 2023. The position is open until filled. Applicants should email resume and references to [email protected]. Start date would be as soon as possible. Put “Defensive GA” in the subject line.

Texas state: GJ Kinne is expected to be the next head coach at Texas State, sources tell FootballScoop.

Baylor: Dave Aranda is reportedly some coordinator changes in Waco.

Arizona: The school has announced a contract extension with Jedd Fisch. Details here.

UAB: Trent Dilfer played golf 218 times in 2018. He explained why he gave up his retirement for the grind of coaching.

Florida Atlantic: Former Texas and Houston coach Tom Herman has been named head coach.

San Joaquin Delta (JC – CA): San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, CA is seeking candidates for Assistant Football Coaches. Positions available include offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, receivers, running backs, and tight ends. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coaching your own job group, recruiting, filming, assisting with football operations, practice organization and other football related activities assigned by the head coach. Preferably a bachelor’s degree with two years of experience. These are stipend positions with no housing, meals or benefits. Opportunity for teaching assignment with a Master’s Degree. Send a letter of interest and resume, along with letters of recommendation to Assistant Coach Gary Hyman to [email protected].

Wofford (FCS-SC): Sources say that FootballScoop Wofford intends to appoint Shawn Watson as head coach.

Gulf Coasts (HS – AL): Gulf Shores High School’s Mark Hudspeth is looking for 1 offensive and 1 defensive intern to work with Offensive Coordinator Kenny Edenfield and Defensive Coordinator Paul Rhoads. Salary is $15,000, no teaching, opportunity for additional benefits and advancement, some meals provided, and living on the BEACH! Gulf Shores finished the season 11-2 and advanced to the 3rd round of the 5A playoffs.

Send an email with resume to Director of Football Operations Jacob Sparkman at [email protected]

Middlebury (D-III – VT): Bob Ritter offers farewell to Middlebury with moving video after 22 years of running.

