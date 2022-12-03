Sports
UConn men’s hockey wants to move to Toscano Family Ice Forum after New Years
UConn men’s hockey is aiming for a new home as the new year arrives. On Thursday, head coach Mike Cavanaugh said the team is aiming to move to the Toscano Family Ice Forum, the new on-campus hockey arena, on (or around) Jan. 1. The Huskies will play their last game of the season at the XL Center against LIU on December 31.
The kids go home before recess, and when they come back from recess, we’ll practice here on the Freitas (Ice Forum) for Long Island and then after the Long Island trip probably move our stuff, Cavanaugh said.
While there are only six weeks left until UConn’s scheduled opening on Jan. 14, the facility is still unfinished, though construction has remained on schedule. The planks and glass are in, the club lounge is as good as ready according to the coach and the ice should be down in a few weeks. The Huskies hope to be able to skate on the new ice rink for the first time in the last week of December.
I went through it yesterday, Cavanaugh said Thursday. It looks like some kind of professional arena that we’ll be playing in soon.
The first game at the new rink will take place on January 13, a soft open by UConn women’s hockey against Merrimack. The grand opening takes place a day later with a double-header of UConn women’s hockey vs. Vermont at 2pm ET and UConn men’s hockey vs. Northeastern at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tickets for matches in Storrs have not yet gone on sale.
Toscano Family Ice Forum will serve as a practice facility for both programs, replacing the aging Freitas Ice Forum next door. The women’s team will play all their home games at the new arena, while the men’s team will play their home game at Storrs this season, but will continue to play some games at the XL Center in Hartford in the future.
The rink seats 2,600 and includes an ice level lounge, club lounge, rail seats and a student deck for fans. It was named in recognition of a leadership gift from the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dan Toscano and his family.
Help with the recruitment process
During Cavanaugh’s media call on Thursday, the coach revealed that UConn was getting help recruiting both teams’ freshman defensemen: Tom Messineo and Jack Pascucci.
Born in Westwood, Massachusetts, Messineo played at St. Sebastians School in Needham, Massachusetts from 2016-19. At the time, Cavanaugh had a cousin who was the team’s manager and made sure the coach knew all about Messineo.
He kept telling me about him and really liked him, Cavanaugh said.
The team kept an eye on Messineo when he started playing in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs. Once they saw he could play at a high level they offered him and he committed in November 2021.
As for Pascucci, his recruiting began before he was even born. Cavanaugh grew up with the Pascucci family in North Andover, Massachusetts. When Jack emerged as a potential Division I client, the Huskies rounded him up.
I knew his family quite well, Cavanaugh said. His dad and I played together growing up, so I know the Pascucci family pretty well. They lived about a mile down the street when we were growing up.
Messineo played in every game for UConn this season while paired with senior Jake Flynn. The freshman has picked up three assists while blocking 22 shots on the team’s third. Pascucci has seen action as the extra skater in five games, including the Huskies’ most recent victory over Merrimack in North Andover, but he hasn’t scored a point yet.
UConn’s injury luck
As of Thursday, UConn is fully healthy to go into Friday’s matchup with Merrimack, the team’s penultimate game of the first half.
The Huskies have been remarkably healthy through 17 games, with only two players missing games due to injury. Ty Amonte sat out a game after dislocating his shoulder at BU, while Jake Percival was held for a game as a precaution after taking a puck off his leg during the Vermont season opener.
Since UConn’s reserve skaters are almost all freshmen, that injury luck certainly played a part in the team’s 11-3-3 start.
|
