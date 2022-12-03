Huskies get off to a strong start at Blue and Gold Invitational





SOUTH BIGHT, Ind. The Northern Illinois University track and field team began its indoor season on Friday night (December 2) when the Huskies traveled to Notre Dame’s Blue and Gold Invitational. Kadeja Campbell (St. Ann, Jamaica/Southern New Orleans) won the 200m dash while Scout regularly (St. Louis, Mo./Incarnate Word Academy) took first place in the 60 meter hurdles. “It is always exciting to see the athletes back on the track in competition,” said NIU Director of Track and Field Conny Teaberry . “Their hard work and excitement to compete after only training showed with some positive performances. They know it is early and we have a lot of work to do in the coming months, but today they are celebrating their start. “The athletes were focused and on a mission to put quality times and jumps on the MAC list before going into winter break. The staff is excited to see what the future of the team holds.” In the 200, Campbell helped NIU take three of the top-four spots with her winning time of 24.55 seconds. Skylyn blue (Indianapolis, Ind./North Central) was second in 24.61 and Regular fourth in 25.37. Regular won the hurdles with a time of 8.67 seconds, just ahead of loose competitor Nicole Ezeh who ran 8.69. Aquilla St. Louis (D’Abadie, Trinidad & Tobago/Fairleigh Dickinson) finished third for the Huskies in 8.88 seconds. NIU took three of the top six places in the 60-meter dash. Blue was second with a time of 7.65 seconds, just behind DePaul’s first Jetta Mays (7.63). Suerethia Henderson (Lima, Ohio/Youngstown State) was third in 7.65 seconds while Jazmyn Smith (Pinecrest, Fla./Gulliver Prep) was sixth in 7.93. In the field events, the Huskies placed second in both the triple jump and long jump. Diamond Riley (St. Louis, Ritenour) placed second in the triple with a top score of 12.27 meters (40-03.25). Kendal only (Huntley, Ill./Huntley) placed third with a jump of 11.66 meters (38-03.25). Smith finished second in the long jump with a top score of 5.95 meters (19-06.25). The Huskies will return to action in the new year when they travel to the state of Illinois for the Coughlan/Mallory Cup on Saturday, January 14 in Normal, Illinois. 60 meter sprint

2. Skylyn blue 7.65 (7.71q)

3. Suerethia Henderson 7.65 (7.68q)

6. Jazmyn Smith 7.93 (7.85q)

20. Ari Christian 8.33 200 meters sprint

1. Kadeja Campbell 24:55

2. Skylyn blue 24.61

4. Scout regularly 25.37

25. Ari Christian 27.60 400 meters sprint

6. Roshell Rowe 58.98

11. Talaysia Sanders 1:00.29 Running 800 meters

4. Kayla La Fontaine 2:19.79 60 meters hurdles

1. Scout regularly 8.67 (8.75q)

3. Aquilla St. Louis 8.88 (8.76q)

10. Kendal only 9:35 am

13. Henriette Hallwas 9.90 4×400 meter relay

3. Rowe, Watkins, Campbell, Sanders, 3:56.99 Long jump

2. Jazmyn Smith 5.95m (19-06.25)

8. Diamond Riley 5.40m (17-08.75)

10. Aquilla St. Louis 5.10m (16-08.75) High jump

7. Dymer Jeffrey 1.65m (5-05)

8. Henriette Hallwas 1.55m (5-01) Triple jump

2. Diamond Riley 12.27m (03.25-40)

3. Kendal only 11.66m (38-03.25)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://niuhuskies.com/news/2022/12/2/womens-track-and-field-huskies-make-strong-start-at-blue-and-gold-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos