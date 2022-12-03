BCCI Announces Shami’s Replacement, Appoints Revised India Team For Bangladesh ODIs | Cricket





Umran Malik has been named as the replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami in India’s ODI squad for Bangladesh, BCCI announced on Saturday. Shami was ruled out of the three match ODI series after suffering a shoulder injury during a training session leading up to the series. He did not travel to Bangladesh with the rest of the Indian players on December 1. The veteran sailor is currently affiliated with the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. “Fast bowler Mohd. Shami suffered a shoulder injury during a training session ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team of the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to participate in the three match series . The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement, BCCI said in a statement. Umran joins the Indian squadron from New Zealand along with Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant among others. Umran will join Chahar, Shardul, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Sen in India’s pace attack for the ODI series against Bangladesh starting Sunday. However, BCCI did not elaborate on the extent of Shami’s injury, who was about to make a comeback in the Bangladesh tour after getting a break from the limited-overs tour to New Zealand. Reports suggest the veteran right-arm pacemaker is also in doubt for the two-match test series that begins on December 14. Shami would lead India’s pace bowling unit in both the ODIs and Tests in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. If Shami does not recover in time, India will have to name another pacesetter in the test team. The two-match Test series is very important as India needs to win them both to stay in contention for a place in the World Test Championship finals next year. India’s revised squad for ODIs in Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

