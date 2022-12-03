Krutykh produces best Challenger season despite unrest in Ukraine | ATP tour





Despite facing unique challenges this season, Ukrainian Oleksii Krutykh’s perseverance has led to his best results on the ATP Challenger Tour. With his homeland under attack, the Kiev resident’s ability to see family and friends back home has been limited since the Russian invasion in February. Despite the concerns for his loved ones, Krutykh (pronounced KROT-ic) has shown the mental fortitude to pull off the best season of his young career. “It’s a difficult situation,” Krutykh said. “When it all started, I was playing tournaments and my family was still in Ukraine. I told myself I had no other options and I had to play.” The 22-year-old, who has won two Challenger titles this season, has been motivated by Ukrainian soldiers, such as former world No. 31 Sergiy Stakhovsky, who retired earlier this year and started fighting for his homeland. Stakhovsky, four-time Tour winner, has not lost sight of the sport. When Krutykh won the Prague and Valencia Challengers, which helped him reach a career-high 190 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, Stakhovsky contacted the youngster and congratulated him on his successes.

Oleksiy Krutykh in action at the 2022 Valencia Challenger. Credit: Raul Piles “I told myself to fight on the field because of all the people at home fighting for Ukraine,” Krutykh said. “Stakhovsky is a brave man, he fights… He cheers me on after my Challenger has won. He supports me, it’s so nice. I’m not a big player like him, but to get messages from Sergiy, that’s important to me.” ‘Alexey’ looked unfazed in his first Challenger final in August, when he beat Germany’s Lucas Gerch to triumph at the Challenger 50 event in Prague. Krutykh’s aggressive style of play continued to prove effective as he lifted his second Challenger trophy of the season last week in Valencia, Spain, recovering from a set down in his quarter-finals and semi-finals to keep his title run alive . To his surprise, Krutykh also won the doubles trophy in Valencia. Teaming up with Spaniard Oriol Roca Batalla, the pair went from being ‘the last team to sign up’ to champions at the Challenger 90 event. Oriol Roca Batalla has been crowned doubles champion in Valencia, Spain.” />

Oleksii Krutykh (left) and Oriol Roca Batalla are crowned doubles champions in Valencia, Spain. Credit: Raul Piles Amidst a rollercoaster season of immense trials at home, ‘Alexey’ has seen positives on the field, including becoming Ukraine’s highest ranked player. “It’s a great feeling for me,” Krutykh said. “I didn’t think this year would be this good. It’s a great achievement for me. I did not expect to become number 1 in Ukraine this year. It’s a good performance, we don’t have many players, but it’s fun.” After starting the season ranked No. 398 and playing mostly ITF Futures events, the 22-year-old moved on to the Challenger Tour, which helped take his career to new heights and reach his 2022 goals. “It was my goal [at the beginning of the season] to reach the Grand Slam qualifiers for next year,” said Krutykh. “The perfect goal was to finish in the Top 200. The last tournament of the year, now I’m 190, for me it’s a great success. “L [started the year] playing Futures and when I won a tournament [M25 Antalya], I decided to only play Challenger tournaments. For me it was a big step up. It is a huge opportunity and it has worked out well.”

