Hockey Canada says more than 900 incidents of discrimination on the ice were reported last season
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of discrimination, verbal taunts, insults and harassment on the ice at all levels and age groups during the 2021-2022 season.
Data in the national sports body’s first-ever report tracking the issue shows that 512 penalties for discrimination were imposed by officials, while 415 allegations were investigated afterwards.
Hockey Canada added a new section to its rulebook in August 2021 to address assault in a federation that had nearly 520,000 registered players last season.
The 14-page document released Friday details the application of Rule 11.4, which deals specifically with discrimination, including race, language, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, genetic characteristics and disability.
The report’s publication follows the “action plan” unveiled in July by Hockey Canada to address “toxic behavior in sport” as it continues to address the dramatic fallout of alleged sexual assaults involving members of both the 2018 and 2018 world teams. were involved in 2003. . None of the allegations have been proven in court.
LOOK | Hockey Canada makes changes to the bylaws:
The report does not reflect any off-ice incidents
The organization said the information released Friday does not reflect off-the-ice incidents of assault, sexual assault or abuse, which will be handled starting this season by the federal government’s Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner or a new independent third-party grievance mechanism. .
“As this is the first year of reporting, [the data]does not provide a comprehensive view of discrimination in hockey,” the document read. .”
The organization added “capacity and preparedness” to collect and report information from its 10 provincial and three territorial members varied.
LOOK | ‘There’s no room for that’:
“Education, awareness and discussion about processes were needed to make improvements,” the report said. “As a result, there were sometimes inconsistencies in the application of the rules.
“Lessons have been collected during this process that will be built upon for years to come.”
Hockey Canada, which has committed to greater transparency following a series of scandals that have enraged the public and politicians alike, is picking up pieces after a horrific spring, summer and fall in which government and corporate funding was halted or completely cut off. was discontinued because of the organization. handling allegations of sexual assault and payments to victims.
Former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell, meanwhile, led an independent investigation into Hockey Canada’s governance. The 221-page report concluded that the federation was at a “crossroads” and called for increased oversight and accountability.
A vote on a new board and chairman by the provincial and territorial members of Hockey Canada is scheduled for December 17.
Discrimination involved sexual orientation, gender identity
Friday’s report on on-ice discrimination found that of the 512 penalties imposed by officials nationwide last season, 61 percent related to sexual orientation or gender identity, followed by race (18 percent) and disability ( 11 percent).
More than half of those incidents (55 percent) were in the under-18 age group, while 76 percent were at a competitive level.
Players accounted for 96 percent of penalties, while male participants accounted for 99 percent of infractions.
When it came to allegations that were not seen by an official and required an investigation, 47 percent of reported discrimination was race-related, while 40 percent related to sexual orientation or gender identity.
Competitive hockey saw 70 percent of the allegations, with players making up 76 percent of the total number. Male participants accounted for 67 percent of allegations, while gender was not stated or available in 31 percent of reports.
Hockey Canada data showed that 37 percent of allegations initially unnoticed by on-ice officials ultimately resulted in a “baseless” ruling, 18 percent in suspension, 17 percent in written warnings, and 13 percent in education, while 10 percent ended up with multiple or “other” sanctions. Five percent remain under investigation.
The combined per capita rate of penalized and alleged discrimination incidents was 0.18 percent among the 519,755 registered players in 2021-22.
The organization said it will publish another report on Rule 11.4 after this season and aims to have all cases of assault, abuse and harassment tracked and shared in 2023-24.
“Hockey Canada and its members recognize the inherent importance of data collection,” the report concluded. “Hockey Canada commits to making national assault reports publicly available and accessible annually as part of its overall sports safety framework.”
