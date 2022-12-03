Eight Ithaca wrestlers are still competing; Bombers first of 14 teams at the New Standard Invitational





YORK, Pap. The Bombers settled things because they were close to perfect as the Ithaca College wrestling program still has eight wrestlers competing in semifinals at the end of day one in 13e Annual New Standard Invitational. Ithaca earned 52.5 points as a team with No. 17 Johnson & Wales in second (50 points) and No. 9 TCNJ in third (44 points). No. 14 York, who host the event, are ranked eighth out of 14 participating teams. SEMIFINALISTS Isaacs Torres compete at 133 lbs. started his encounter with a quick fall in the first period. He won his second fight by taking it with an 11-4 decision before putting together a really strong match by beating Wesley Wydick to reach the semi-finals with a key decision, 12-2.

Luis Hernandez (141 lbs) who won his first fight 4-1 and went on to defeat Brockport's Marquis Larmond also by a key decision, scoring the 14-1 win.

With 149 pounds, Matthew Beyer had a first round bye and in his first matchup and then he scored a fall at 4:00 over Jackson Higgins. To reach tomorrow's semi-final, he defeated Steven's Pasquale Vizzoni.

There will be two IC's wrestlers on 157 in the semifinals Travis Jones and Wenchard Pierre-Louis do away with the competition. A highlight within the series was Jones putting together back-to-back traps.

Jackson gray scored a fall (7:18) on Steven's James Snyder, avenging an earlier season loss. He made his way to the semi-finals by defeating Anthony Taylor in a 10-4 decision. First year Conrad Parker impressed at 174 lbs., he won his first game with an 8-6 decision and against Averett's Nathan Mallery was even closer, but Parker squeaked the 3-2 decision.

At 197 lbs., King Chukwuezi was his dominant self, scoring back-to-back falls over Ayden Bishoff (2:22) and then Jaleel Jones (5:54). NEXT ONE Wrestling resumes tomorrow morning at 9:30am on the York campus with six mats at the M&T Bank Field House.

