IND vs BAN: Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammed Shami in ODI series against Bangladesh | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Team India took a huge blow as star pacer on Saturday Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the one-day international (ODI) three-match series against Bangladesh due to a shoulder injury, BCCI said on Saturday. BCCI has appointed fast bowler Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement.

The three-match ODI series kicks off at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami suffered a shoulder injury during a training session ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team of the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to participate in the three match series BCCI said in a press release on Saturday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement,” it said.

The 33-year-old Bangladeshi speedster is an integral part of India’s ODI plan, which will compete in the World Cup next year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be concerned if Shami misses the Test series as India needs to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

Umran has played 3 ODIs for India so far and has taken 3 wickets.

(with input from PTI)

