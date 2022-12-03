Sports
College Football Playoff Update: USC Is Out, Ohio State Is In, Is That Fair?
LAS VEGAS USC arrived in Sin City on the back of a quarterback who just about wrapped up the Heisman Trophy. In the fluorescent-lit city, this should have been Caleb Williams’ last showcase before he bagged a Pac-12 title, college football’s most prestigious award, and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
In this wild sport where nothing is guaranteed, that’s not what happened.
Utah 47, USC 24. Final. Utah is this year’s Pac-12 champion.
The result: Ohio State heads to the College Football Playoff, with more championship weekend madness ahead.
Ohio State goes to the College Football Playoff.
Ari Wasserman (@Ari Wasserman) December 3, 2022
Some may see this game as bad luck for the Trojans. Williams injured his hamstring and was delayed throughout the second half. He could barely move, which didn’t stop him from making breathtaking plays. You may be tempted to ask: what if Williams wasn’t injured? But Alex Grinch’s USC defense, weak all season, couldn’t tackle anyone and allowed the Utes to dominate in the second half. Utah finished the game with 533 yards at a 7.7 yard average.
What does this mean for the Playoff field?
Ohio State is in: Is that fair?
Last we saw Ohio State, the Buckeyes were embarrassed by rival Michigan for the second straight year. As a result, Ohio State did not make the trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game, but stayed home and hoped for the best.
USC was penalized for playing in a conference championship while Ohio State played no one. As a result, USC suffered its second loss of the season, both coming to Utah, while the Buckeyes were able to maintain their 11-1 record without risking losing again.
Is that fair? Probably not.
Many will argue this point as the weekend progresses. But the fact remains: Ohio State is in.
If TCU loses, can Alabama sneak in?
TCU will play against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs are preferred by 1.5 points. That means Las Vegas expects a close game, and there’s a legitimate chance that TCU will go down as well.
But barring a blowout loss, it seems very likely that TCU will be in the Playoff field.
Yes, Alabama is waiting in the wings, and the nation’s greatest fear is that the Crimson Tide will find a way to sneak in. But Alabama has two losses and only two wins against top-25 teams No. 20 Texas and No. 24 Mississippi State.
If TCU somehow loses 59-0, things could get awkward, so the Horned Frogs need to show up and take care of things. At the moment, however, it looks like they have all but locked in their place in the final four.
What if TCU goes down?
This sport is wild. We have to consider the possibility, even though it seems unlikely that TCU will lose in an embarrassing fashion, especially considering the Frogs trailed by 18 points when they faced Kansas State for the first time this season.
If that happens, there could be three choices for the final spot: Alabama, Tennessee or USC.
That’s what makes the loss of USC such a shame. Had the Trojans lost a close game with a busted quarterback, it could be argued that they would have been a more worthy contender than Alabama, assuming Williams’ injury was not serious. But with USC’s defense embarrassed in the second half, you have to assume the Trojans are out.
There also needs to be a real conversation about Tennessee as the Volunteers have a more impressive resume than Alabama and a head-to-head victory over the Crimson Tide. However, the Volunteers were eliminated by South Carolina, and star quarterback Hendon Hooker is out this year with a torn cruciate ligament. And since Tennessee was one spot behind Alabama last week, it seems highly unlikely that the Volunteers would be able to jump the Crimson Tide if neither team is playing.
In the event of a TCU blowout loss, Alabama seems like the most logical solution. But even then it could still be TCU.
Ohio State-Michigan rematch?
Let’s say TCU loses a close game. Will the Horned Frogs go to No. 4? If TCU loses, the final four could look like this:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- ohio state
- TCU
That would result in a rematch of The Game in the semi-finals. That would be something, right?
However, it seems likely that the committee will do everything it can to match Georgia and Ohio State in the first round in Atlanta. And that brings us back to the argument that Georgia also lost when Ohio State was ravaged by Michigan last weekend. No one is saying Georgia is afraid of Ohio State, but there is no other team in the Playoff field when it looks like what we have above that can match Georgia athletically like the Buckeyes can. Add to that the potential for the Ohio States running backs to get healthy and (maybe) the return of receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and we might have a blast in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.
ACC, Pac-12 champions are not viable Playoff contenders this year
Ohio State doesn’t deserve to be in the Playoff. The Buckeyes played a relatively weak schedule and most fans don’t want them sneaking onto the field after losing their regular season finale.
But there are no other viable options. The ACC champion will have (at least) two losses and the Pac-12 champion will have three losses.
It just reminds us how hard it is in most years to find four teams that deserve to compete for a national championship.
What if Georgia or Michigan lose?
Both teams are decisive favorites in their respective championship games. But we have to take everything into account, right?
Nothing happens if one of those teams loses. It may change the seeding, but both teams will be in the Playoff. Those games have only one goal: pride in winning a conference title. Nothing else.
(Photo by CJ Stroud: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://theathletic.com/3963715/2022/12/03/college-football-playoff-usc-ohio-state/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- College Football Playoff Update: USC Is Out, Ohio State Is In, Is That Fair?
- Sehun, Lewis Hamilton and Lila Moss attend Dior event at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo
- China relaxes zero Covid curbs after mass protests, Xi Jinping says Omicron variant is real reason for curbs
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi asks teachers to increase their capacity to create superior human resources
- Today’s Earthquake: An earthquake was felt in Palghar as a mild earthquake hit Maharashtra town
- PML-N decides to consult coalition partners on Imran Khan’s offer
- IND vs BAN: Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammed Shami in ODI series against Bangladesh | Cricket news
- 16 Reasons Talented Technicians Leave Companies (And What To Do About Them)
- 75 Moloka’i students will receive free ball gowns to be “Bellas of the Ball”: Maui Now
- Engaging with Muslims: Understanding Their World; Sharing the good news
- At Gujarat election rally, PM Modi displays ‘awards given to me by Islamic nations’
- The United States knows exactly what it needs to do to win.