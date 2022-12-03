Tennis stars returning from retirement

The year was a big one for retirements in the game of tennis. Roger Federer announced he would hang up his racket, and Serena Williams announced she was bored, sparking speculation that a return to court was imminent. However, should she return, she won’t be the first to make a comeback.

Several tennis stars have made a comeback to the sport over the years. Some have been refreshed after the break and return better than ever. Others were less successful and struggled to find their drive and desire for the game. Below we provide our list of well-known tennis stars who have returned from retirement.

Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg was the tennis GOAT in the 1970s. The Swedish player managed to become the first person to win 11 Grand Slam singles titles. This included 6 consecutive Wimbledon singles and four French Opens. He is not only regarded as a tennis legend, but also ranks as one of the greatest sportsmen of all time.

Part of his ability to return was Borg taking early retirement at age 26. In 1982 he played only one singles tournament, and despite pleas from John McEnroe telling him not to retire, he did. He suffered from burnout and was in dire need of rest and rest.

His comeback came in 1991 on the professional Tennis Circuit Tour. Reverting to an old wooden racket instead of the graphite he had played with, he lost his first match in straight sets. Borg then failed to win a single set in the rest of his previous nine games. During the tour he managed to improve, especially when he switched back to modern rackets. However, he continued to be beaten in every game and retired completely in 1993.

Martina Hingis

Martina Hingis was one of the greatest tennis players of modern times. Hailing from Switzerland, she was the first person from the country to achieve a major title and number one rank. In 1996, at the age of 15, she began her career by becoming the youngest ever Grand Slam champion when she won the doubles title. She also won her first singles title in the same year, along with reaching the semifinals of the US Open and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Clear parallels were drawn in the media between Emma Raducanu and Martina Hingis, as the former achieved success so early and learned from a regime of singles and doubles. While Hingis thrived under the pressure, Raducanu found it affected her performance and she seems to need more time to mature. However, she has done extremely well in the US, where she made tennis history with her win at the US Open. Despite her dips in form for other events, she’s had pretty good odds with most national and state bookmakers, including Ohio sportsbooks. With about +2000 to win, some would say the US sees an awful lot of Hingis in Raducanu, including her ability to pick up the form when needed.

Hingis’ determination was evident as she did this, retiring not once, but twice. The first time was due to a drop in shape, followed by recurring ankle problems that required surgery. She announced her retirement in 2003 and said she wanted to focus on horseback riding. She would return by 2005 playing exhibition games and slowly working her way back to the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

The second retirement came after a failed drug test, which saw her suspended for two years. Since then she has had occasional bouts, combining returns to tennis with stints on Celebrity Game Shows on multiple occasions. Her real last match was in 2017 at the WTA final in Singapore.

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova is of both Czech and American descent and brings pride to both countries as one of the greatest players of all time. She was a force to be reckoned with in the 1970s and 1980s, amassing a string of accolades. These included being world number one for 332 weeks, 237 weeks in doubles, winning Wimbledon nine times and having the longest winning streak of 74 consecutive matches.

Her first retirement was in 1994 at the age of 37, brought on by losses in the finals of Wimbledon and the WTA Tour Championships. However, she shocked the world by announcing her return in 2000. Before this, her eyes were on doubles with only the occasional singles event. However, she did extremely well, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon in doubles. As a singles player, at 47, she became the oldest woman to win a single game in the open era.

Margaret Court

Former No. 1 tennis star, Margaret Court is now known for her work as a Christian minister. However, in the 1960s, she was the greatest female player in the world and is still regarded by many as that honorable mention. In her career, she won seven consecutive Australian Opens, starting when she was just 17 and a career Grand Slam at age 21.

Court’s retirement came at the young age of 24. She left the sport to get married and have children. The retirement was short-lived, however, and by 1967 she had returned in style, winning 11 singles titles and 20 doubles and mixed titles. Towards the end of her career, she even began entering exhibition matches with male competitors, although some felt she was not taking them seriously enough. Her real retirement would come with her fourth pregnancy in 1977.

Unlike many other sports that rely on a contract with a team, coming back from tennis retirement is a personal decision and easier to do. This is exciting because it means any great player can make a comeback soon.

