Hockey Canada recorded more than 900 reports of on-ice discrimination last season

Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination, verbal taunts, insults and harassment at all levels and age groups during the 2021-2022 season.

The data in the first-ever national sports organizations report tracking the issue shows that 512 penalties for discrimination were imposed by officials, while 415 allegations were investigated afterwards.

Hockey Canada added a new section to its rulebook in August 2021 to address assault in a federation that had nearly 520,000 registered players last season.

The 14-page document released Friday details the application of Rule 11.4, which deals specifically with discrimination, including race, language, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, genetic characteristics and disability.

The release of the report follows the action plan unveiled in July by Hockey Canada to address toxic behavior in the sport as it addresses the dramatic fallout of alleged sexual assaults involving members of both the 2018 and 2003 junior teams. tackled. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The organization said the information released Friday does not reflect off-the-ice incidents of assault, sexual assault or abuse, which will be handled starting this season by the federal government’s Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner or a new independent third-party grievance mechanism.

Since this is the first year of reporting,[the data]does not provide a comprehensive view of discrimination in hockey, the document said. With that in mind, the data in this report is an extremely important first step in Hockey Canada’s ongoing efforts to better detect, identify and respond to abuse in hockey.

The organization added capacity and willingness to collect and report information from its 10 provincial and three territorial members varied.

Education, awareness and discussion about processes were needed to make improvements, the report said. As a result, there were sometimes inconsistencies in the rule application.

Lessons have been collected during this process and will be built on for the following years.

Hockey Canada, which has committed to greater transparency following a series of scandals that have enraged the public and politicians alike, is picking up after a horrendous spring, summer and fall that saw funding from the federal government and corporate cuts or was completely discontinued due to the organizations handling allegations of sexual assault and payments to victims.

There was also a series of disastrous heritage committee meetings on Parliament Hill, where past and present Hockey Canada officials were grilled by legislators investigating the matter, ultimately leading to the resignation of the board of directors and the departure of the embattled president and CEO Scott Smith in October.

Former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell, meanwhile, led an independent investigation into Hockey Canada’s governance. The 221-page report concluded that the federation was at a crossroads and called for increased oversight and accountability.

A vote on a new board and chairman by the provincial and territorial members of Hockey Canada is scheduled for December 17.

Friday’s report on on-ice discrimination found that of the 512 penalties imposed by officials nationwide last season, 61 percent related to sexual orientation or gender identity, followed by race (18 percent) and disability ( 11 percent).

More than half of those incidents (55 percent) were in the under-18 age group, while 76 percent were at a competitive level.

Players accounted for 96 percent of penalties, while male participants accounted for 99 percent of infractions.

When it came to allegations that were not seen by an official and required an investigation, 47 percent of reported discrimination was race-related, while 40 percent related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

The under 18 age group again led the way with 37 percent of incidents, while 21 percent occurred in children under 15 and 9 percent in children under 13. In 22 percent of the cases, the age classification was not provided.

Competitive hockey saw 70 percent of the allegations, with players making up 76 percent of the total number. Male participants accounted for 67 percent of allegations, while gender was not stated or available in 31 percent of reports.

Hockey Canada data showed that 37 percent of allegations initially unnoticed by on-ice officials ultimately resulted in a baseless ruling, 18 percent in suspension, 17 percent in written warnings, and 13 percent in education, while 10 percent ended up with multiple or other penalties. Five percent remain under investigation.

The combined per capita rate of penalized and alleged discrimination incidents was 0.18 percent among the 519,755 registered players in 2021-22.

The organization said it will publish another report on Rule 11.4 after this season and aims to have all cases of assault, abuse and harassment tracked and shared in 2023-24.

Hockey Canada and its members recognize the inherent importance of data collection, the report concluded. Hockey Canada is committed to making National Abuse Reports publicly available and accessible annually as part of its overall sports safety framework.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

hockey