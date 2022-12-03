China Sports Weekly (11.27-12.3)-Xinhua





BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week: 1. Liu, Achanta elected chairpersons of ITTF Athletes Commission Xu Xin (Front, R)/Liu Shiwen of China react during the mixed doubles gold table tennis match against Mizutani Jun/Ito Mima of Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong) China’s Liu Shiwen and India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta have been elected joint chairmen of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Athletes Commission ahead of the ITTF summit in Amman, Jordan on Friday. It is the first time that the ITTF Athletes’ Commission has elected two chairmen – one woman and one man – to lead the body, which is considered the voice of table tennis athletes in the federation. 2. Six Olympic champions top China’s weightlifting roster China’s Hou Zhihui competes in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Lei) China’s 20-member national weightlifting team, including six Olympic champions, set sail for the 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Colombia’s capital Bogota on Saturday. Tokyo Olympic champions Hou Zhihui (49kg), Wang Zhouyu (87kg) and Li Wenwen (+87kg) will lead the Chinese female lifters, while Li Fabin (61kg), Chen Lijun (67kg) and Shi Zhiyong (73kg) will lead the men’s team will lead. They will compete alongside young teammates who are about to make their world championship debut. 3. Shanghai Marathon returns after a two-year hiatus Runners compete in the 2022 Shanghai Marathon. (Xinhua/Ding Ting) The 2022 Shanghai Marathon returned here last Sunday morning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 18,000 runners took part in the event. This year’s route starts at the Bund and ends at Longqi Road/Yunjin Road, passing famous scenic spots in Shanghai such as People’s Square, Site of the First CPC National Congress and Jing’an Temple. 4. 28,000 runners participate in the Xiamen Marathon Runners compete in the 2022 Xiamen Marathon. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan) The 2022 Xiamen Marathon and National Marathon Championships were held last Sunday in the eastern Chinese city of Xiamen with a total of 28,000 runners. The 2022 Xiamen Marathon, originally scheduled for January 3, was postponed to November 27 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. As one of China’s top marathons, the race attracted more than 100 outstanding participants, including 20 male runners who once finished an entire race within 2:35:00 and five female runners within 2:50:00. As it will be the only national marathon championships to be held in 2022, the event’s top five male and female runners will qualify for the World Championships in Athletics in Budapest in 2023. 5. Feature: Young girl in Shanghai seeks breakthrough skateboarding in water park China’s Zeng Wenhui competes in the Tokyo 2020 women’s street finals of skateboarding in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ga) Cao Yihuan, a 10-year-old girl from Shanghai Xuhui Jianxiang Primary School, became interested in skateboarding when she was two and a half years old. Now she has become the skateboarding champion for the U11 group at the 17th Shanghai Sports Meeting.

