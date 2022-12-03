Chanticleers Fall 85-81 to College of Charleston

Next game: Furman 11-12-2022 | 2 p.m. ET December 11 (Sun) / 2:00 PM ET Furman

CHARLESTON, SC The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team lost 85-81 to the College of Charleston Cougars in Charleston, SC on Friday night. The loss drops the Chanticleers to 2-5 on the year, while the win saw the Cougars improve to 3-3 overall.

Coast was led by Aye Blount with 24 points and 15 rebounds as the highlight of the season, as the 5–11 forward recorded her 21st career double-double and led five players in double-digit scoring. Arin Freeman , Anaya Barney , Amy Adams and Daya Richardson all chipped with 18, 12, 12 and 11 points respectively.

As a team, CCU was 28 of 65 from the floor for 43.1 percent, including 5 of 21 from three-point range. Coastal finished 20-of-25 at the free throw line for 80.0 percent, but lost the rebound battle 42-37.

College of Charleston was led by Jada Logan with 33 points, while Jazmyn Stone and Anika McGarity added 20 and 10 points, respectively. The Cougars shot 28 of 65 for a shooting percentage of 43.1, including 6 of 21 from behind the arc. CofC shot just 69.8 percent from the free throw line by going 23-of-33 for the game.

CCU opened the game with a 9-3 lead, fueled by a three-pointer from Barney and capped off by a quick break-layup by Freeman that forced the home side to call the first timeout. After the break in action, the Cougars cut Chants’ lead to two at 9-7 on a McGarity free throw and three-pointer.

The two teams traded the next eight points, with Coastal maintaining a two-point lead at 13-11. CofC scored the next four points from the free throw line as Logan and Stone paired to give the Cougars their first lead at 15-13. CCU answered with a pair of free throws from Freeman to tie the game at 15-15. After two brief exchanges of the lead by each team, College of Charleston took the lead 23–20 at the end of the first quarter on back-to-back baskets from Logan.

After the Cougars pushed their lead to five on a jump shot by Stone to begin the second quarter, Blount went 5-for-6 from the free throw line to cut the lead to two at 27–25. College of Charleston increased the lead to eight at 35-27 with an 8-2 increase, before Coastal finished the second quarter with a 4-0 run to baskets from Adams and Barney to trail 35-31 at the break.

Coastal started the third quarter with a long-range three-pointer from Richardson to cut the home side’s lead to 35–34, but saw the Cougars open a four-point lead at 38–34. CCU cut the lead to two after a quick break-up by Richardson just before the home side started to pull away with five unanswered points.

CCU’s Blount cut the lead from seven points to five on an old-fashioned three-point play as the graduate student grabbed a missed shot from Chanticleer and hit the pit back while a Cougar hung on her arm to put the Chants down 43-39. After the two teams traded the next 24 points, Richardson of the Chants hit back-to-back traditional three-point plays to cut the CofC lead to 62-57. The Cougars recorded the last bucket of the third quarter for a 64-57 lead.

College of Charleston used a 9-3 burst in the fourth quarter to open a 14-point lead at 74-60 before the Chanticleers fought back with an 11-2 run fueled by a layup from Blount and capped by a jumper in the paint by Freeman. After four unanswered Cougar points for an 80-71 lead, CCU called one of the last two timeouts. Blount hit a three-pointer from the far corner to cut the lead to six at 80-74 and the Chanticleers called their final timeout.

Trailing by six, Coastal put the home team on the free-throw line to try and grab the rebound. After trading baskets, CCU’s Blount hit a second three-pointer from the corner to cut the lead to three at 84–81 with two seconds left on the game clock. The Cougars reached the final margin at 85-81 at the free throw line as Stone went 1-of-2.

Coastal Carolina returns to the HTC Center for its next game, as the Chanticleers will welcome the Furman Paladins to Conway, SC, on Sunday, December 11. The opening tip is scheduled for 2pm ET.

