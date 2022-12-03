Inspiring the next generation of female cricket superstars





Australian Women’s Cricket team players included Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King and Annabel Sutherland, who traveled to Engadine to support and encourage St John Bosco players at their local match. St John Bosco only started four years ago and now have their own team and the girls’ competition has expanded to two divisions. As a sign of continued success, the club has also quadrupled the number of female members, from just six in the 2019/20 season to 24 in the current season. Young girls now make up 38 per cent of the club’s junior cricketers, an incredibly high percentage for a local club. To drive the continued success and growth of female participation in cricket, the St John Bosco club recently received the Growing Cricket for Girls fund, a partnership between Cricket Australia and Commonwealth Bank. The funding has been used to attract and recruit additional young girls in the area to discover and participate in cricket. The Growing Cricket for Girls fund wants to give more women the chance to get involved in cricket. Since 2016, Cricket Australia and CommBank have collectively invested more than $9 million into the fund, helping more than 900 clubs, societies and schools across Australia in their quest to increase women’s participation and engagement. Phoebe, aged 10, a junior cricketer at St John Bosco Cricket Club, said: I love playing cricket with my friends every week, and playing on a girls’ team is even more special because we can all have fun together. It was great to meet some of our idols today and get words of encouragement and advice on how we could possibly be like them one day. James Allsopp, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager, Community Cricket & Capability, added: CommBank has long championed the women’s game and it’s great to see that support not only encompassing the elite team, but trickling down to grassroots clubs and giving young girls the chance to experience cricket. It’s great to see Ash, Alana and Annabel go to the St. John Bosco Cricket Club today and give back to the local community. It’s a real privilege for our Aussie stars to share some words of encouragement and encouragement, as these junior girls so often do for our Australian team. Jo Boundy, Chief Marketing Officer at CommBank, said: Connecting young players with inspiring and successful role models in the sport is something we are passionate about at CommBank. We hope to inspire young cricketers both on and off the pitch. CommBank has been supporting women’s cricket for 23 years, so we’re proud to announce the Growing Cricket for Girls fund. This fund supports the growth of cricket and the emergence of the next generation of Australian women’s cricket champions. For more information on how we support Australian cricket, visit: commbank.com.au/cricket

