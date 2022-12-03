Saraland and Ryan Williams defeated Mountain Brook





AUBURN Alabama fans will have to wait another three years for Ryan Williams. After the performance that the five-star sophomore had on Friday, it will not be easy for them. The Crimson Tide commit scored four touchdowns and gained 272 all-purpose yards to lead Saraland football to a 38-17 victory over Mountain Brook in the AHSAA Class 6A state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Williams, the No. 24 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2025 and a candidate to become the first-ever sophomore to beat Alabama Mr. first state championship. He ran 15 times for 188 yards and caught seven passes for 84 yards. Both offenses started slow before Williams broke things open and shot 61 yards through the teeth of the defense for a touchdown run 10 minutes into the game. He caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from sophomore KJ Lacey three minutes later and set up the celebration Alabama players have made famous with the “Crimson Crane” on the field of the Tide’s most bitter rival. SUPER7:Alabama high school soccer state championship results SUPER7:How top recruits performed at AHSAA football state championships RECORD Setter:St. James’ KJ Jackson throws AHSAA Super 7 record 5 TD passes, all in one half Mountain Brook (12-3) got on the board with a field goal before Williams headed for a 58-yard touchdown on fourth-and-first. Cole Gamble found the end zone from close range with 2:51 to halftime, but Saraland had plenty of time to answer. After initially determining that time had expired, officials set the clock back two seconds, allowing Williams to score a two-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half. Saraland kicked a field goal late in the third quarter before Mountain Brook appeared to have found some momentum as Clark Sanderson caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from John Colvin and forced the Spartan defense to stop. But it was short lived as Isaih Bowie took out Colvin and Santae McWilliams pushed Saraland’s lead back to 21 moments later. McWilliams finished with 158 yards on 27 carries. Sanderson led the Mountain Brook offense with 10 catches for 153 yards. Mountain Brook was looking for his second state title. Jacob Shames can be reached by email at [email protected], by phone at 334-201-9117, and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

