Sports
Golden Gophers tally four wins on day three of Minnesota Invite
Both the men’s team and the women’s team had one victory in the pool and one in the diving pit. Those wins were accompanied by 23 ‘B’ cuts on the day and 22 personal bests on the day.
Fifth year senior Max McHugh had the most exciting finish of the day as he placed first in the 100 breast. McHugh, who finished second in the morning’s prelims, tied Cal’s Reece Whitley, who was first in the morning session, as they all hit the wall at 51.51. For McHugh, it cut his preliminary NCAA cut.
On the 3 meter board, Drew Bennett set a career-high with his winning score of 363.30, six points ahead of second place.
For the ladies, junior Megan Van Berkom dominated the field in the 400 IM as her time of 4:05.81 was more than three seconds ahead of the field. In addition, she took more than four seconds off her time in the preliminaries.
Also in diving, fifth year senior Joy Zhu remained undefeated this year as she swept the 1 meter in the finals and prelims. Her score of 325.65 was nearly 33 points ahead of second place.
Next to McHugh, senior Emma Reader also found success in the 100 breast when she went under 1 minute with a ‘B’ cut of 59.96.
The 100 back saw four preliminary cuts for the Gophers, including three on the women’s side. Junior Paula Rodriguez Rivero (53.29) and freshmen Ava Yablonski (53.53) and Believe Johnson (53.89) accomplished the feat, as did senior Desmond Sachin (47.27) on the men’s side.
The 400 IM also produced multiple ‘B’ cuts in addition to Van Berkom’s performance as a freshman Mercy Drabot (4:16.00) did it for the women while they were juniors William Christenson (3:48.39) followed the example of the men.
The sophomore duo of Bar Soloveychik (1:34.38) and Chris Morris (1:35.03) hit ‘B’ cuts into the 200 free while junior Emperor Neverman (46.40) reached his target of 100 flies.
In addition to those final appearances, sophomores Hannah Cornish achieved a ‘B’ cut in the preliminary round with her time of 1:46.74.
The final day of short course yard competition at the Minnesota Invite is scheduled for Saturday. Prelims start at 10am, with dives at approximately 1pm and finals start at 6pm. Scheduled for Saturday is the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 1650 free, 400 free relay and platform dive.
https://gophersports.com/news/2022/12/2/swimming-diving-golden-gophers-tally-four-victories-on-day-three-of-minnesota-invite.aspx
