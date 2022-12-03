Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, December 2





AUSTIN (KXAN) Vandegrift got revenge on Friday night, stopping Dripping Springs in fourth late in the game to win 27-24 at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park. The Vipers lost to the Tigers in August in the first game of the season, but have since won 13 consecutive games. They will face Katy next week in the 6A-Division II Semifinals. MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date with sports stories like this and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters Liberty Hill thundered to a 63-43 victory over Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in 5A-Division II and will face Port Neches-Groves in the semi-finals next week. Wimberley are on familiar ground in the semi-finals after a 49-30 victory over Lago Vista in 4A-Division II. The Texans will play Cuero next week in the state semifinals. Westlake will play San Antonio Brennan in the quarterfinals of the 6A-Division I at the Alamodome on Saturday at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on KBVO. Check out the rest of the scores from the Texas regional finals below. Scores from all over Central Texas Burton 27, Granger 7 63 Liberty Hill, 43 CC Flour Bluff Edna 40, Llano 21 (Thursday) Vandegrift 27, Dripping Feathers 24 Westlake v Westlake SA Brennan, 2pm Wimberley 49, lake view 30 Scores from all over Texas compiled by the Associated Press Class 6A Division I Quarter final Houston North Shore Mustangs 38, Humble Atascocita 7 Class 6A Division II Quarter final 60 De Soto, 24 Killeen Harker Heights Katy 56, Houston King 34 Class 5A Division I Quarter final Longview 38, Mansfield Timberview 21 Class 5A Division II Quarter final Argyle 35, Abilene Wylie 28 30 Dallas South Oak Cliff, 16 Melissa 29 Port Neches Groves, 21 Fort Bend Marshall Class 4A Division I Region I Quarterfinal Decatur 35, Wichita Falls 21 Region II Quarterfinal China Spring 31, Anna 14 Region III Quarterfinal 24 Tyler Chapel Hill, 21 Kilgore Region IV Quarterfinal Boerne 49, CC Calallen 19 Class 4A Division II Region I Quarterfinal Glen Rose 62, Monahans 14 Region II Quarterfinal 45 Carthage, 14 Texarkana Pleasant Grove Region III Quarterfinal Doctrine 58, Silsbee 56, 3OT Class 3A Division I Quarter final Franklin 24, Columbus 21 Malakoff 29, Grandview 17 Class 3A Division II Quarter final Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 36, Newton 22 Canadian 45, Wall 10 Gunter 31, holiday 7 Poth 12, El Maton Tidehaven 6 Class 2A Division I Quarter final Crawford 14, Tolar 7 Hawley 40, Cisco 7 Refugio 27, Shiner 21 Timpson 34, Cooper 13 Class 2A Division II Quarter final 66 Albany, 34 Collinsville Mart 56, Lovelady 6 New House 35, Wellington 20 Class 1A Division I State semi-final Westbrook 40, Happy 30 Class 1A Division II State semi-final Loraine 86, Oak 38 TAPPS 11-Man Division I Championship Dallas Parish Episcopal 38, Plano Prestonwood 14 TAPPS 11-Man Division II Championship Fort Bend Christian 42, FW All Saints 30

