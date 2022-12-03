





Brathwaite leads from the front, joins elite 5000 club West Indies tour of Australia Series: Two games for the Frank Worrell trophy Day 4 of the 1st test match Location: Perth Stadium, Western Australia Toss: Australia won and batted score card: https://bit.ly/ausvwi1sttest Kraigg Brathwaite’s 11th century Test set the tone for an outstanding West Indies rearguard and has put the first Test on the line with all four results still possible heading into the final day. On a gripping penultimate day, the lion-hearted Brathwaite failed to deliver a monumental 101 knockout, laying the groundwork for the visitors’ score of 192-3. The West Indies are 306 runs short of their target while the Aussies need to take seven wickets in 90 overs available and this set everything up for a blockbuster final day at the state-of-the-art venue. The West Indies fought hard to stay in contention for most of this Test match and Brathwaite’s century has now ensured that a victory is not entirely out of reach. Together with debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul (45) he set the podium with an opening score of 116 runs. Chanderpaul showed tremendous composure as he batted 2 hours, faced 126 balls and hit five boundaries, to follow up his first innings 51. Brathwaite has 166 balls so far and hit 11 fours. He reached the milestone when he singled to spinner Nathan Lyon just before the final end of the game. Upon reaching the millstone, he was hugged by batting partner Jermaine Blackwood, raised his bat to the crowd, and saluted his teammates. Reaching 43, he joined elite company to become the 13th West Indies batsman to complete 5,000 Test runs. He said this innings was special.

Chanderpaul was missed by Mitchell Starc on a long leg from a corner with Cameron Green’s top edge by the score of 109-0. Soon after, Starc bowled Chanderpaul to end the opening resistance and conclude Chanderpaul’s highly impressive debut game against one of the world’s best bowling attacks. Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner’s concussion replacement, scored 11 before Lyon had him caught by Steve Smith on a slip. Blackwood made 24 in which he kept Brathwaites company for 82 minutes as the pair added 58 runs. He was brilliantly caught one-handed by Labuschagne near Lyon on the short leg. Earlier in the day, Marnus Labuschagne hit an unbeaten 104 to add to his first innings run of 204 and became the third Australian with single and double centuries in a test as Australia beat the West Indies 498 runs to win. The Aussies declared at lunchtime 182-2 with Labuschagne and Steve Smith 20 not out after resuming the fourth day at 29-1. The home side scored 153 runs in the session in just 26 overs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/brathwaite-leads-from-the-front-joins-elite-5000-club/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

