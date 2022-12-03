Big-play Union tops Port Allegany, advances to PIAA Class A football finals

Through:



Heather Walzer | Something for your wall photography Union's Maddox Thompson recovers a fumble against Port Allegany in the PIAA Class A Semifinals on December 2, 2022 at Clarion University.



CLARION – For the second consecutive week, the Union Scotties defense came up with big plays when needed.

The Scotties forced four turnovers, including a fumble to return for a touchdown, to beat Port Allegany 46-36 in the PIAA Class A Semifinals at PennWest Clarion’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

It is the first trip to the football state championship for Union (12-3) and also the first 12-win season in the program’s history.

But for coach Kim Niedbala, it is the second consecutive trip to the state championship. “Coach Née” won the state title last year as an assistant under Bob Palko at Mount Lebanon. On Friday, coaching on the field where he played in college, he again led his team to a championship appearance.

“It’s already interesting how the script worked out for me,” said Niedbala. “But it’s not about me. It’s about the kids. It’s about the school. It’s about the community. I am happy and excited for them.”

Union will play Steelton-Highspire (13-1), a 28-21 victory over Canton, in the PIAA Championship at 1 p.m. Thursday in Cumberland Valley.

The Union defense got off to a late start, but had to battle Port Allegany’s offense for ball control all night. Ten of the Gator’s 11 possessions ended in Scotties territory, but four finished with no points on the scoreboard.

Port Allegany (12-2) took the opening kickoff and drove straight down the field, with Blaine Moses capping off an 11-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The extra point hit the left post to make it 6-0.

Union responded with a 12-play drive. On the second play of the second quarter, on fourth down and the goal from the fifth line, Braylon found Thomas Dayne Johnke in the center of the end zone to tie the score at 6–6.

The first quarter only lasted 17 minutes in real time.

Port Allegany drove deep into Scotties territory again, but Maddox Thompson recovered a fumble by Moses at the 28-yard line to end the threat.

Union worked methodically through the field, getting close to the red zone when Thomas was clumsily tackled as he went out of bounds. He was helped to the sidelines. On the next play, Matt Stanley took a wild hit and ran 32 yards down the sideline to give Union a 12–6 lead that the Scotties wouldn’t relinquish.

“We used both Stanley and Mike Gunn exclusively in the wildcat this year,” Niedbala said. “We used all three, only Braylon is the one who throws the ball a lot more and has the stats. We work on that every week, so we’re comfortable, we knew where we’d go once he was gone.

Another Gators drive stopped just outside the red zone and Union took over with 2:34 left in the first half.

With Thomas still on the sidelines and no more timeouts, Union seemed content with the clock running out. However, Stanley ran out of the wildcat for back-to-back first downs. After peaking to stop the clock with 15 seconds left in the half, Union reached the Port Allegany 31.

That’s when the fourth different quarterback snapped for the Scotties. After an incomplete pass forced a fourth down, Kaden Fisher fired a ball to the back of the end zone on the last play of the half. Johnke snagged it, tiptoeing down the backline, for the Union touchdown as time expired, giving the Scotties a 20–6 lead at the break.

“We said it would be good if we could go down one point,” said Port Allegany coach Justin Bienkowski. “Everyone knew it was coming (on the last stretch). It’s nobody’s fault, it just didn’t go our way. They played better.”

“Fish(er) works during every warm-up, he’s throwing,” Niedbala said. “He finally got to throw a pass today.”

“Fish threw it up. It was a moonshot,” Johnke explained. “I looked up and held out my hands. Before I know it, it’s in my hands. Two foot inbounds, touchdown.

Union made it a fourth straight possession with a touchdown to start the second half. Another 10-play drive put the Scotties in the red zone. After a few negative plays, Union found the end zone on fourth down for the third time, this time on a 21-yard pass from Thomas to Thompson. Stanley’s conversion run made it 28-6.

Port Allegany finally got back on the board on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 5-yard Peyton Stiles touchdown run on a reverse. The conversion made it a score of 28-14.

That was the first of four Gators touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Port Allegany never attempted a punt in the game.

“Our guys never give up,” said Bienkowski. “Our guys had every reason to turn around and say dead.”

Two plays later, Thomas was intercepted in center field by Noah Archer. After a few first downs on elusive plays from Evens in the backfield, the momentum seemed to be completely on the Port Allegany sidelines with just under 10 minutes to play.

Then Union’s great defense showed up again.

Linebacker Kaden Fisher flashed from the end and hit the Port Allegany quarterback right as he went to throw. Fisher then picked up the loose ball and ran with it 65 yards for a touchdown.

“The whole time (earlier in the series) I’m coming full speed, but I couldn’t break down,” said Fisher. “But that play, I broke down and got it done.”

Union had a pair of defensive touchdowns in the second half of the WPIAL Championship last week. The Scotties have now forced 19 turnovers in their five playoff games.

“We followed their orders,” Fisher said. “Everyone is going full throttle and under pressure.”

Union got another turnover on the ensuing kickoff with a fumble to recover in Gators territory. Mike Gunn ran for a touchdown on the next play to extend the Scotties lead to 40-14.

Gunn would later score another long touchdown run on a one-play drive.

“We tried to minimize splash plays, but we didn’t succeed,” said Bienkowski, “that’s what we were afraid of this week. We knew their athleticism and we knew how dynamic they were.”

However, Port Allegany never gave up. The Gators effectively moved the ball down the field, using many Union penalties, to score multiple touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Noah Archer was the leading receiver and got 15 passes in the game for 136 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown.

“We run our pace attack a lot in practice,” said Bienkowski. “We were able to get back into the game a little bit. We just didn’t do enough to win.”

Niedbala was pleased with the defensive scores, but not so much the inability to finish the match more easily.

“We were up 40-14 and we let them go back in,” said Niedbala. “I don’t know if it was ever really ‘danger’, but when you have a team like that you can’t take bad penalties. You have to shut things down, you have to let them control the field, and we’ve given up some big plays defensively that we haven’t given up in a while.

Gunn led the offense with 95 yards on 10 carries (he totaled six carries in the four WPIAL playoff games) and a pair of touchdowns. Stanley added 89 yards on 12 carries, while Thomas totaled 126 yards in the air and on the ground.

Union, the former No. 10 seed in the WPIAL playoffs, now has one more step to take in the Cinderella glass slipper to achieve the improbable. A win against Steel-High next week would mark the first PIAA football championship in Lawrence County history.

Thinking about that matchup with the Steamrollers will have to wait, at least a day.

“I haven’t seen an ounce of film about them all year,” Niedbala said, “so I have no idea what they’re about. They have been the number 1 team all year. We will worry about that tomorrow.”

