The five biggest surprises of the tennis year 2022 tennisnet.com





Which competitions will be remembered in a few years? In any case, the ATP tour brought some surprises again in 2022. by tennisnet.com last edit: 03 Dec 2022, 10:26 am © Getty Images Tim van Rijthoven caused a sensation in 2022 At the end of the tennis year, it is of course always a matter of taste which place surprises you first. For once, we’re completely uncreative – and following the ATP’s suggestions. 5th place: Tim van Rijthoven beats Daniil Medvedev in ‘s-Hertogenbosch Oh! Here you could almost also include Van Rijthoven’s victory in the semi-finals Flix Auger – Aliassime . Especially with regard to the second half of the year that Flix played. Taylor Fritz also knocked out local hero Van Rijthoven in ‘s-Hertogenbosch en route to winning the tournament. But the 6:4 and 6:1 against Daniel Medvedev in the title match missed the worthy end of the whole week. 4th Place: Ben Shelton defeats Casper Ruud in Cincinnati At the latest halfway through the year it became clear that the Americans have Ben Shelton as the next candidate for at least a top 50 place in the ATP charts. The 6:3 and 6:3 againstKasper Ruud in Cincinnati only underlined this knowledge once more. Also in this case it is advisable to look at the following weeks: A few days after Cincinnati went bankrupt, Ruud reached the final of the US Open. And could have climbed to the top of the world rankings with a win there. 3rd place: Jack Draper defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Montreal Especially with Stefanos Tsitsipas you could of course also cite the bankruptcy at the US Open against Daniel Elahi Galan. But we want to limit ourselves to the ATP tour. And the 5:7, 6:7 (4) against Jack Draper immediately catches the eye. Even though the Briton had gained a lot of confidence with strong results on the Challenger Tour. And Tsitsipas, as in recent years, has not put much horsepower on the tracks after the clay court season. 2nd place: Taylor Fritz defeats Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells The context must be considered here: Nadal had come to Indian Wells with the recommendation of tournament victories in Melbourne, at the Australian Open and Acapulco. In other words, still undefeated in 2022. And Taylor Fritz had never come close to a 1000cc title. The truth behind the 6:3 and 7:6 (5) for the local hero is also: Rafael Nadal suffered a broken rib in the final. And had to take a break after the final defeat in Tennis Paradise. 1st place: Holger Rune beats Novak Djokovic in Paris-Bercy Victory alone Djokovic who seemed almost unbeatable in the fall should have been enough forHolger rune . But on his way to the Pais-Bercy final, the young Dane also dismissed the following gentlemen: Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Flix Auger-Aliassime. Cheers!

