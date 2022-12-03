Hockey Canada officials issued 512 fines for discrimination-related violations in the 2021-2022 season





Hockey Canada on-ice officials handed out 512 penalties for discrimination-related infractions during the 2021-22 season, according to a report released Friday by Hockey Canada. Here’s what you need to know: Over the course of the season, there were 415 reported allegations of discrimination that were not attended by an official, and 75 of those resulted in suspensions, according to the report.

Discrimination refers to any player or team official who engages in verbal taunts, insults or harassment based on discriminatory grounds, including taunts related to race, religion, age, sexual orientation/gender identity, marital status, genetic characteristics or disability, according to the report.

According to Hockey Canada, this is its first year of reporting and does not provide a comprehensive view of discrimination in hockey, nor does it report on other incidents of assault, harassment or abuse, such as sexual assault.

Hockey Canada plans to gradually expand tracking and reporting efforts, with a view to public reporting on all incidents of assault, abuse and harassment by the 2023-24 season, the report said. Figures in the report Most of the punishments (282 out of 512 or 55 per cent) took place at U18 level and were handed out to players (96 per cent). A small proportion of the punishments were handed out to coaches and bench staff (four percent). Nearly all sentences were handed out to men (99 percent), with only one percent of sentences handed out to women, according to the report. Hockey Eastern Ontario had the highest number of discrimination-related penalties per capita (0.31 percent), followed by Hockey Northwestern Ontario (0.26 percent). Hockey Nova Scotia and Hockey Alberta had the third most penalties per capita (both 0.13 percent). Of the reported allegations not seen by an official, discrimination based on race was the most common (47 percent), followed by discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity (40 percent), genetic characteristics (four percent), multiple ( four percent), disability (three percent), marital or family status (one percent), and religion (one percent). Thirty-seven percent of allegations not made by an official were made at the U18 level, which also had the highest per capita rate (0.21 percent). A majority of allegations (76 percent) that were not seen by an official were allegedly made by players. Among member organizations, Hockey PEI had the highest per capita rate (0.38 percent) of reported allegations not seen by an official, followed by Hockey Manitoba (0.16 percent) and Hockey Alberta (0.14 percent ), according to the report. Of reported violations without an official witness, 37 percent were deemed unfounded, 18 percent resulted in suspensions, 17 percent resulted in a written warning, 13 percent resulted in education, 10 percent resulted in multiple or other sanctions, and five percent are under consideration under investigation. What they say Hockey Canada stated that it will report its second year of discrimination data at the end of the 2022–23 season. For the 2023-24 season, all cases of assault, abuse and harassment will be tracked and reported by all members across the country and the information will be made public, the organization said. The report noted: As Hockey Canada and its members continue to raise awareness and facilitate more opportunities and confidence for individuals to come forward, it is expected that there will be an increase in the number of incidents occurring on and off the ice is reported. Hockey Canada recognizes that despite all the good the sport brings to individuals and communities, abuse occurs in hockey, the report says. By naming these acts of abuse and strengthening dialogue about them, Hockey Canada and its members hope to break the wall of silence surrounding this unacceptable behavior. (Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/3961639/2022/12/02/hockey-canada-report-discrimination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos