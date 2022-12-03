Virginia Tech opens ACC game Sunday in front of the sold-out Cassell Coliseum





SWARTSBURG On Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Tech will face an ACC opponent for the first time since lifting the ACC Tournament trophy in March, as No. 18 North Carolina comes to town. GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Sunday December 4 | 3 p.m. ET Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Virginia)

against North Carolina

Series:North Carolina leads 72-16

Game Notes:Virginia Tech (PDF)| North Carolina TV broadcast

ACC network

Game by game: Jay Alter

analyst:Randolph Childress Stay connected with Tech Men’s Basketball

Local Radio

Virginia Tech Sports Network

Game by game:Zach Mackey

analyst:Mike Burnop VIRGINIA TECH FOOTBALL SENIORS DAY CEREMONY Virginia Tech football seniors and their families will be honored at halftime by head coach Brent Pry. THE SERIES The Hokies trail in the all-time series, 72-16. The first game of the series was played on February 15, 1912 in Blacksburg.

Tech’s 72-59 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament last March ended a four-game loss to the Tar Heels.

Tech has won two of the last three meetings in Blacksburg, including a 79-77 double overtime thriller in Mike Young ‘s first season at the helm of the Hokies.

‘s first season at the helm of the Hokies. The Hokies are 7-11 all-time in ACC openers. FOUR UP Sean Pedulla and Justin Mutts ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring and rebounding, respectively, with 17.1 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. TREES IT IN THE PAINT Tech has 284 points in eight games this season.

The Hokies had 232 points in the paint at this point last season.

In fact, Tech’s 284 points in the paint are the most SOLD OUT CASSEL Sunday’s game against North Carolina is the Hokies’ second sellout of the 2022-23 (Charleston Southern) season.

