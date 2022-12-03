College Football Playoff Prediction: Ohio State in, USC out after Pac-12 title flop





For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, it looks like we’re about to see a semifinal showdown where two of the top four teams come from the Big Ten. That’s thanks to USC, which despite a brilliant start in the first quarter, but then after an in-game injury to quarterback Caleb Williams and his complete inability to stop anything on defense at the worst possible time of the season , dropped an ugly decision to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. That sound you hear is the cheer from Ohio State, which just saw its way to the playoffs reopen as a result. Here’s your look at our new prediction for the College Football Playoff after the events in Las Vegas and heading into Conference Championship Saturday. What the final College Football Playoff rankings should look like 4. State of Ohio. A week ago, this team appeared to have played itself out of the College Football Playoff after a lackluster showing at home to Michigan, but with USC losing to Utah and Alabama trailing OSU in the two-loss rankings, all of that should certainly allow the Buckeyes back in the final four with a huge shot at redemption on the national stage. 3. TCU. We predict the Horned Frogs will win the Big 12 Championship Game against challenger Kansas State, but it will be close. Max Duggan is one of college football’s most efficient passers, he has some of the best skill threats in the country, the TCU looks set for the final four as an undefeated conference champion. And most likely also as a 1-loss team. More: TCU vs Kansas State Forecast, Preview 2.Michigan. The absence of Blake Corum didn’t seem to hamper the Wolverines’ offense in the Ohio State game and is not expected to do so in the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. Even if Michigan were to lose, it is expected to maintain a spot in the top four thanks to its undefeated regular season record, its performance in the B1G title game and other teams playing themselves out of contention. But the Wolverines need the win in Indy to keep this No. 2 seed and not fall down the rankings. Predictions: Michigan vs. Purdue preview, choose Big Ten title match 1. Georgia. No debates over the No. 1 team in college football after the defending champion finishes the regular season undefeated and doesn’t budge from the top four even if he loses to LSU in the SEC Championship Game, something no one really expects. to happen. The nation’s top-scoring defense has been the engine behind Georgia’s success, while Stetson Bennett has turned this into a major air strike with two of the game’s most important tight ends. From Atlanta: Georgia vs. LSU prediction in SEC Championship Game Semifinal Peach Bowl: No. 1Georgia vs. No. 4Ohio State Fiesta Bowl semi-final: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Prediction National Championship: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2Michigan College Football HQ National Champion: Georgia More college football from SI: Top 25 rankings | Schedule | All squads Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

