The double shield competition begins with the Torquay Academy teams meeting





It was another cup week as the handicap team doubled up for the Dyment Doubles Shield which kicked off with some excellent encounters, writes TONY HALSE. The first match played brought together two Torbay Academy teams. The Academy 3 side led until the eighth set as Stuart Shipley and Ben Hoare, representing the Academy 1 side, recorded a 12-point win to put the Academy 1 side ahead. Ben Hoare was then joined by Nicholas Shipley to take the win, Academy 1 narrowly beating their clubmates by 14 points 353-339. Taverners Martin Dilkes, Colin Harrop and Geoff Read NA Ospreys trailed early in their Torre match against the Vikings, but the tide turned in the sixth set as Mark Dulling and Rob Ferguson secured an 18-point victory. Ken Ramsden first joined Mark Dulling and then Rob Ferguson to take the win, eventually winning by 31 points. There was a nice, comfortable victory for Torbay Academy 7 over other newcomers to the league, NA Vultures 361-313. Brixham Trawlers were well beaten by Torbay Academy (4). NA Eagles beat the Taverners in a thrilling game that could have gone either way. NA Harriers and NA Raptors Dale Fabian, Ed Moffatt, Huw Darch, Ivor Copley, Paul Hine and Keith Haslam The closest game of the round was played by two Newton Abbot teams. NA Raptors only had a nine-point lead going into the final set against NA Harriers, which was cut to just four points after the first game, but the Raptors held on and went on to win 352-338. Brixham Sharks, doing well in both cup competitions, defeated NA Falcons 359-311 in a second round doubles match and are now through to the quarter finals in both cup competitions. NA Condors wrestled with the generous handicap offered clubmates NA Vultures in a postponed first round singles cup encounter. The Vultures win 381-284. The second round singles match, played between two Torbay Academy sides, saw a defeat for Academy 1 by Academy 4. Peter Moretta, Andy Harris and John Fowler put their handicap to good use and stayed ahead of their peers throughout. A number of rescheduled league matches also took place during the week: Torbay Academy 1 was too strong for NA Batmen in an 8-2 Division One encounter. Toma Mitranescu and Adam Shipway were undefeated for the Academy side, approaching the NA Buzzards at the top of the table. Torbay Academy 3 climbed back to the top of the Division Three table after their draw in Totnes against The Grove. Andy Guy was undefeated for NA Hawks as they defeated Torbay Academy (5) 7-3. Dawlish Renegades returned to the top of the Division Four table with a 7-3 victory over Torbay Academy 7, courtesy of a Pierre Doutreligne maximum. RESULTS Dyment Double Shield: Torbay Academy (3) lost to Torbay Academy (1) 339-353 Brixham Trawlers lost to Torbay Academy (4) 270-388 NA Harriers lost to NA Raptors 338-352 Torre Vikings lost to NA Ospreys 322-353 NA Eagles defeated Taverners 365-327 Torbay Academy (7) defeated NA Vultures 361-3 Brixham Sharks defeated NA Falcons 359-311 Singles Challenge Cup: NA Condors lost to NA Vultures 284-381 Torbay Academy (1) lost to Torbay Academy (4) 228-288 Division One: Torbay Academy (1) 8 (T Mitranescu 3, Shipway 3, A Mitranescu 1, Dbls), NA Batmen 2 (D Gibbs 1, Jackson 1, S Gibbs 0) Division three: The Grove 5 (Bowerman 2, Pearson 2, Cornish 1), Torbay Academy (3) 5 (Whittington 2, Damanskas 2, Cregan 0, Dbls) Torbay Academy (5) 3 (N Mitranescu 2, Neafcy 1, Payne 0), NA Hawks 7 (Guy 3, Morgan 2, Topp 1, Dbls) Division Four: Torbay Academy (7) 3 (Fowler 2, Dillon 0, Rodmell 0, Dbls), Dawlish Renegades 7 (Doutreligne 3, Kashap 2, Girling 2).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.torbayweekly.co.uk/table-tennis-doubles-shield-competition-opens-with-torquay-academy-teams-encounter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos