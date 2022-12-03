Auburn Volleyball faces No. 23 Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament





OMAHA, Neb. After just the second postseason win in school history, Auburn Volleyball heads to Houston for a second-round game on Saturday, December 3. The first service at DJ Sokol Arena is scheduled for 6:30 PM CT. For the fans of Orange and Blue who cannot come, the game will be broadcast on ESPN +. Jake Eisenberg will do the talking alongside Shannon Smolinski and Ana Bellinghausen. QUICK HITS Auburn’s win over Creighton in the first round was the Tiger’s second postseason win, its first since 2010 and the first over a seed opponent in school history. The win also marked the first time the Orange and Blue defeated a nationally ranked opponent since beating the then No. 1. 16 North Carolina, 3-1, in 2017. Madison Scheer was nothing short of brilliant for Auburn in the opening round victory. The Eureka, Missouri native swung for .302 and racked up a team-high 17 kills to lead the pack. Her kill total is also a new single-match high for Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. Jackie Barrett and Akash Anderson have each been a double-double machine for the Tigers and each got another in Auburn’s victory over No. 14 Creighton. Barrett sets the pace with a team-high 11 double-doubles, while Anderson has racked up eight in 2022. Freshman Libero Sarah Morton was at her best in the first round. The Munster, Indiana product wrestled in 19 digs, marking the 26th time Morton had at least 10 digs in a match. Auburn’s blocking presence has propelled them to new heights in 2022. The Tigers had 14 blocks against the Bluejays in the first round, marking the 15th time the Orange and Blue reached double digits and the fifth time in the last six games. EXPLORE HOUSTON In his fourth season at the helm of the Cougar Volleyball program, David Rehr has given Houston an NCAA berth for the first time in 20 years. On Friday, the Cougars won a five-set thriller over South Dakota for their first win in the tournament since 1994. Kennedy Warren went for a career-high 21 kills and 11 digs against the Coyotes, her first double-double. Kate Georgiades finished with 29 digs to get the Cougars into the second round. The Houston offense is usually led by senior outside hitter Abby Jackson. Jackson is fourth in the American in kills per set (3.87) and fifth in total kills (441). Meanwhile, Georgiades ranks eighth in digs per set (5.46) and ninth in total digs (622). Setters Morgan Janda and Annie Cooke are in control with an offense that ranks 23rd in assists per set (12.93) and 26th in kills per set (13.92). AUBURN-HOUSTON SERIES Auburn and Houston have met only twice in the history of the two programs, neither time in the era of rally scoring. The last time the Tigers went face-to-face with the Cougars, Houston came out on top at 3-2. WITH PROFIT A win would give Auburn its third postseason win in school history and secure a spot in the Regionals for the Tigers for the first time ever. Beating No. 23 would also give Auburn his second victory over a ranked opponent this season. NEXT ONE Should the Tigers advance to Regionals, Auburn would wait for the winner from LSU and Stanford.

