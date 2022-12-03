Statistics prove hitters luck, missed catches, test average





They say Marnus Labuschagne is a lucky Test batsman, but how lucky? In a world first, Fox Cricket provided the answer in the first Test between Australia and the West Indies, where the No. 4 once again ran heavily on its luck. While building into a new century in the second innings, Labuschagne saw a number of fouls go unpunished, and he flied out, but it was a no ball by Alzarri Joseph. That luck followed his first innings double century when he was dropped twice and survived a number of other chances. Watch Australia v West Indies. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > First test LIVE: Unbelievable blunder saves Marnus Labuschagne after legend’s big Ashes warning According to Fox Crickets’ analysis, by day four, Labuschagne had produced 29 sides and 16 play-and-misses up to 40 minutes before lunch. To get a high score in Test cricket you always need a bit of luck, but Marnus Labuschagne, he’s been luckier than most in this Test, said Mike Hussey. He added: this game can be very fickle, it can change very quickly. If luck goes your way, you have to make money. Another statistic showed that since July 2019, Labuschagne had been dropped by the opposition almost as often as caught. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> 10 in a day and Windies collapses at 6/38! | 00:50 Labuschagne was dropped 16 times compared to 20 catches, a conversion rate of 55.5 percent. Only Dimuth Karunaratne from Sri Lanka has a lower conversion rate of 52.7 percent. Meanwhile, records from Fox Cricket statistician Lawrie Colliver proved how that luck influenced Labuschagne’s Test record. Speaking of the stats, Adam Gilchrist said: (Lawries) went through Marnus’s career and hypothetically looked at whether the first chance he presented in an innings was taken, His batting average… would be 44. Labuschagne continued his first innings double century with a century in the second innings coming off 108 balls. Labuschagne is now one of only three Australians to ever score a double century and century in the same match, joining Doug Walters in 1969 and Greg Chappell in 1974. His test average now stands at 59.31. Apparently a bit of luck today with that bouncer, Labuschagne told Fox Cricket over lunch. He was bowling pretty fast there and I got away with it. It got the beans running. Jeez, I played some rogue after that. I tried to calm myself down and get my heart rate down a bit. But it was a really good spell, a really good fight.

