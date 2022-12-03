Pel: The football world wishes the Brazilian star well as he remains hospitalized









Football stars past and present have wished Pel well on social media after local media in Brazil reported that his health had deteriorated. The 82-year-old former footballer, who is one of the greatest players of all time, was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment after having a tumor removed from his colon near Pel in September 2021. Pel took to Instagram on Thursday to take a look thank fans for the positive messages and good vibes he had received. Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbapp on Saturday urged his Twitter followers to pray for the king, a reference to the nickname of the Brazilian great that Pel tagged in his tweet. Meanwhile, Brazilian football star Vinicius Jr., who plays for the 2022 Qatar national team, and former Brazilian great Rivaldo took to social media to urge the legend to stay strong. The 82-year-old ex-club Santos FC added: The whole world is with you, King Pele!, as governing body FIFA told the star to get well soon. In December 2021, Pel was hospitalized and underwent chemotherapy. In September of that year, he underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon, which doctors found during routine examinations. Pel is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history. He played in four World Cups, winning three in 1958, 1962, 1970) and scored 12 goals in 14 matches. He scored 1,281 goals in his professional career in 1,363 matches. CNN’s Don Riddell spoke to fans about Pele in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, with one American saying his very first game was watching the Brazilian star in 1975 in Washington, DC. Pel played for the New York Cosmos between 1975 and 1977. The fan, who said he’d been to 11 World Cups, said Pele had changed his life. Watching him was the first professional game I ever saw in 75 and that’s why it’s one of the reasons this is my 11th World Cup, Clifton Broumand told CNN. I’ve been going since Spain because that really captivated me, watching him and his skill got me hooked to come and watch football and the World Cup, Broumand added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/03/football/pele-football-world-well-wishes-intl-spt/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

