Iga Swiatek’s coach praises No. 1 for performances that ‘can only be dreamed of’ after Grand Slam wins





Iga Swiatek’s coach has praised the world number 1 for how quickly she has improved over the year. Swiatek has become the world number 1 in 2022 following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty at the start of the season. Tomasz Wiktorowski is the 21-year-old coach and he said he wasn’t surprised by her success, but was a little surprised at how quickly she adapted to classes. Tennis After the ‘special’ season, Swiatek wants to relax, recharge – and beat Lewandowski to reward 15/11/2022 AT 3:54 PM The trainer started Swiatek in early 2021 and praised her for her hard work from the start. She maintained the high level she showed in the beginning. There were no major wobbles. Everything was at a level that could only be dreamed of before, he told Polish outlet Sport.pl. To be honest, I didn’t expect her to be able to implement these little things so quickly, like correcting her forehand swing, return position or changing the distribution and direction of her shots, he continued. From a technical point of view, Iga has improved its service the most this year. I can confirm this with the numbers. While Swiatek won the French Open and US Open this year and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, Wiktorowski said there is work to be done for the 2023 season, which begins in Australia at the end of December ahead of the Januarys Open. . We are now working a lot on slice, forehand and backhand. Also on the volley. A drop shot is played with a move like a slice, he explained. Swiatek emerged as one of the most talented youngsters in the game when she won the French Open in 2020 at the age of 19. She became world number 1 in early April following Barty’s departure from the sport and remains in the ranking for the rest of the year. As a result of her status, she gained entry into the finals competition at the end of the season, where she reached the semi-finals. She also reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup this year. She also won the Dubai/Qatar Open, the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open and Italian Open on the WTA 1000 circuit. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Tennis Super Swiatek, bye Barty, the Raducanu rollercoaster 2022 WTA review 08/11/2022 AT 12:33 WTA Final Sabalenka stuns world number 1 Swiatek to reach final of WTA Finals 07/11/2022 AT 08:32

